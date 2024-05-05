WATCH: Kartik Aaryan reveals who showers him with love while he leaves for shoot on Sunday and it’s not his mom

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for the ‘biggest film’ of his career Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which is eyeing a Diwali release this year. He also has Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion in his kitty which will hit the theatres on June 14. While the actor remains vigorously busy, there’s someone who powers him with lots of love and kisses. Hint - It’s not his mother.

Whose love is making it hard for Kartik Aaryan to leave for work?

It’s none other than his dog Katori. Earlier in the day, the Shehzada actor shared a video with Katori who has been with him for almost two years now. In the heartwarming clip, Katori can be seen showering all her love in the form of unstoppable kisses to Kartik Aaryan as he gets ready to leave for work on a weekend.

The video was captioned - “Katori ❤️ When I am leaving for my shoot on a Sunday.”

Why did Kartik Aaryan named his pet Katori?

For the unversed, Katori also has her own Instagram account which with over 130k followers. Back in 2022, when Kartik was asked the reason behind naming his pet Katori, he said at a promotional event, "She is Katroi Aaryan because jab woh gharpe aayi thi she looked like a bowl. Itni choti si and katori jaise hi dimaag mai tha. Toh isliye katori rakh diya naam, uska haircut bhi katori jasisa hai (We named her Katori Aaryan as when she came home she looked like a small bowl. She was so tiny and cute and 'katori' named popped up in our mind. So we named her Katori and her haircut is also like a katori)."

When his Bhool Bhulaiyaa co-star Kiara Advani who was with him on the stage said that Kartik doesn’t want to reveal the breed name, he was quick to respond and say that it is a difficult breed to pronounce.

More about Kartik Aaryan’s work front

Kartik’s immediate next Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be directed by Anees Bazmee. The movie will see him reprising his character of Rooh Baba with Vidya Balan returning to her iconic character of Manjulika from part 1. Actress Triptii Dimri will be playing the lead in this one.

