10 Amazing Health Benefits of Miracle Drink or the ABC Juice

The slow yet effective benefits of miracle drink or ABC juice are often talked about in the health and beauty industry. This health elixir is made of just 3 musketeers - Apple, beetroot, and carrot. This potent trio serves as a great post-workout revitalizer, and gut-health enhancer, and offers a boost of nourishment to your skin and hair. Furthermore, this nutritious blend is visually appealing too. It can be easily crafted in under 30 minutes, making it a fantastic choice for breakfast or midday refresher. Scroll to see how to make this red magic and take a peek at some of its benefits.

What Are ABC Miracle Drinks?

As our health awareness grows, the craze for nutrient-packed drinks also grows. The buzz around the ‘miracle drink’, popularized on social media, centers on such a unique combination of three nutrient-rich ingredients - Apples, beetroot, and carrots, aptly named ABC juice. This vibrant concoction has gained immense popularity among fitness enthusiasts due to its remarkable health benefits.

The Goodness of ABC Trio:

Apples: Packed with fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants, apples play a pivotal role in reducing the risk of chronic diseases ( 1 ). Beetroot: Vibrant and delicious, beetroot is a powerhouse of essential nutrients, fibers, folate, manganese, potassium, iron, and vitamin C ( 2 ). It also boasts antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a potent fighter against infections. Carrots: These are laden with carotenoids, vitamins, dietary fiber, antioxidants, and minerals ( 3 ). Their cleansing properties are believed to detoxify the body effectively.

Now, the crucial question is, whether the amalgamation of these fruits and vegetables is equally healthy. When blended together, apples, beetroot, and carrots synergize their nutritional benefits, creating a powerhouse blend that bestows a myriad of health advantages. Let’s have a look at them.

Unlocking the ABC Juice Benefits

1. A Nutrient Powerhouse

Imagine sipping on a drink that packs the punch of essential vitamins like A, C, E, B1, B2, B6, and K, along with minerals like folate, zinc, iron, copper, and more. That's the magic of the miracle drink that blends the goodness of apple, beet juice, as well as carrot extracts ( 4 ). These nutrients are the building blocks your body craves for growth and repair. Let's further see what these minerals and vitamins can do for your body.

2. Age-Defying Elixir

The rich blend of vitamins A, C, B-complex, and E in the miracle drink isn't just a treat for your taste buds; it's a boon for your skin too. This concoction of vitamins can naturally slow down your aging process. Also, the dietary fibers and essential minerals packed in them can give you a natural radiance and youthful glow.

With this juice, you can easily bid adieu to chemical-laden cosmetics. It also gives you that smooth pink blush.

ABC juices act like a natural detox that can cleanse your system and banish toxins and acne triggers. As a result, your skin will look more healthier than before.

3. Hair's Best Friend

The ABC juice is also a champion when it comes to your hair health. The iron, copper, and potassium in them can fortify your hair strands, enhancing its quality. It can strengthen your hair from the roots, and give you flaunt-worthy locks. Thus with regular consumption, you can say goodbye to brittle strands and welcome the new healthy ones.

4. Sharper And Strengthens Eye Muscles

In the world of screens and digital strain, our eyes often bear the brunt. By now it's a known fact that ABC juice is rich in vitamin A, which nourishes your eyes and enhances vision. But it doesn't stop there; it strengthens eye muscles, relaxes tired eyes, and provides much-needed relief for those overworked eyes.

5. Mind And Memory Booster

The nutrients in ABC drink can enhance your nerve connections, sharpen your memory, and improve concentration. It's your ticket to faster thinking, better focus, and optimal performance in all your endeavors.

6. Guards Your Internal Organs

Our internal organs work tirelessly to keep us healthy. Hence, we all need a miracle drink that can detoxify our body. The carotenes in this juice can regulate blood pressure, control cholesterol, detoxify the liver, and aid in digestion. Thus it eventually prevents heart diseases, ulcers, constipation, liver problems, and kidney issues, ensuring your organs function at their prime ( 4 ), ( 5 ).

7. Immunity Enhancer

The ABC drink boosts your white blood cell count and hemoglobin, reinforcing your body's defenses. With such robust immunity, you can easily combat common ailments like flu, anemia, and asthma. Plus, it fights off body odor, bad breath, and throat infections, and strengthens your lungs, ensuring you breathe easily.

8. Menstrual Comfort

The ABC juice comes to the rescue during those monthly cycles. Its magical blend of manganese, Vitamin A, and fiber eases menstrual cramps, providing natural relief ( 6 ). Next time, don't forget to sip on this elixir during your cramps. The concoction will embrace you in comforting warmth, making your periods a bit easier to bear.

9. Aids Weight Loss

ABC juice is a great addition to any weight loss diet. It has a modest number of calories and can also be a refreshing drink after a strenuous workout ( 7 ). It gives the body a boost of energy without making you gain weight.

10. Cures Muscle Aches

The juice also eliminates the pain and muscle aches that come with physical workouts. Moreover, beetroot contains nitric oxide which is known to have impacts on accelerating your recovery from muscular inflammation.

Benefits of Miracle Drink in Fighting Cancer

Cancer is a complex disease, and while there's no conclusive evidence that the Miracle Drink can cure it, its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties have shown potential in slowing down cancerous cell growth. Some cases suggest positive outcomes, especially in lung cancer patients following this regimen.

Beetroot, the key ingredient in ABC juice, is known for its cancer-fighting properties. It contains betazine, inhibiting tumor growth and enhancing oxygen intake, vital in fighting cancer ( 8 ). Beetroot's iron content supports red blood cell regeneration, boosting oxygen supply to cancer cells and aiding in their destruction. Though not a cure, these qualities hint at the miracle drink's potential in cancer management.

Best Times to Drink ABC Juice

Experts highly recommend natural beverages like ABC juice due to their myriad benefits. Such natural drinks not only fortify your body’s metabolism but also encompass essential daily vitamins without burdening you with excessive calories (remember, no added sugar in your juice).

For optimal health benefits, make a habit of consuming the miracle juice at least once a day. Having one cup or 8 ounces of ABC juice daily can do wonders for your well-being. That’s a total of 7 glasses per week to reap the advantages.

When to Indulge?

The Miracle Drink works wonders when consumed on an empty stomach. It’s most effective about an hour before your breakfast in the mornings. If mornings aren’t your ideal time, having it in the evening on an empty stomach is equally beneficial.

Alternatively, you can make a slightly thicker version and replace it with your breakfast.

Upon ingestion, your body takes around 1 to 2 hours to fully absorb the nutrients present in ABC juice. These nutrients are then distributed throughout your body, enhancing the functionality of your organs and other body parts almost immediately.

Some individuals may witness noticeable results within two weeks to a month, while for others, the transformation might take around 2 to 3 months. Just like any health supplement, this drink also operates slowly, but it’s incredibly affordable and offers far-reaching benefits.

ABC Juice Ingredients - Craft Your Own Drink

You can easily make your own ABC juice with simple kitchen ingredients. This homemade nutritious blend just needs the following.

1 apple (cored and chopped)

1 carrot (peeled and chopped)

1/2 beetroot (peeled and chopped)

1/2 slice lemon

1 inch or small piece of peeled ginger

Steps to Make ABC Drink

Begin by gently peeling the skin off the apple, carrot, and beetroot. Cut them into small pieces, ensuring they are of a size that can blend easily in the juicer or blender.

Add these prepared pieces along with a small piece of ginger (optional) into the juicer or blender. Add some water to aid in the blending process.

Blend the ingredients thoroughly until you achieve a thin juice-like consistency.

Once blended, strain the pulp to separate it from the juice. Collect the juice in a separate glass.

For an extra zing, squeeze some orange or lemon juice into the mixture.

It’s important to note that no additional salt or sugar is needed as the natural flavors from the fruits and vegetables are sufficient.

To enhance the refreshing experience, serve the juice chilled with ice cubes or enjoy it as it is.

Understanding ABC Juice Side Effects

While the ABC juice is hailed for its health benefits, it's wise to consume it with caution. Currently, no concrete scientific research points to specific side effects. However, moderation remains our guiding principle.

Like any good thing, excess isn't advisable. Overconsumption of ABC juice, especially exceeding 8 oz per day, might not be ideal. Be mindful that excessive intake could turn your urine slightly orange due to the surplus carrots.

Beetroot, a key player in the ABC concoction, is rich in oxalates. Thus overindulgence might trigger kidney stone formation. Hence, it's crucial to stick to recommended quantities.

Conclusion

The benefits of miracle drinks stand tall in the health and fitness world. It is often hailed as one of the most refreshing drinks and has quite a big fan base and for all the right reasons. Loved by gym buffs, skincare enthusiasts, and even kids, this refreshing concoction of apples, carrots, and beetroot is a powerhouse of nutrients. The juice is packed with vitamins, and antioxidants that can keep diseases away. However, enjoy it in moderation. When embraced wisely, ABC juice becomes not just a drink but a daily ritual of vitality.

