MTV Splitsvilla X5 has excited the audience with its latest season. The show has already witnessed two ideal matches, Harsh Arora and Rushali Yadav, as well as Akriti Negi and Jashwant Bopanna. Unfortunately, three contestants, Nidhi Goyal, Rahul Dayma, and Niharika Porwal, have been eliminated from the show.

In the recent episode, an intriguing task was conducted to test the couples' connection, involving blindfolds. As we look forward to the upcoming episodes, tensions rise between Aniket Lama and Deekila Sherpa as they confront each other about the events that unfolded during the challenge.

Deekila Sherpa's confusion leads to a fight with Aniket Lama

Ex-flames Aniket Lama and Deekila Sherpa had yet another altercation during the task. When asked about her squeeze for the task, Deekila stated that she would like to play with Sachin Sharma as she has given him her word. This gave rise to many questions about her as her connection is with Aniket Lama. Because of lack of clarity, Deekila and Aniket were ousted from the challenge and they didn't get to perform.

Aniket and Deekila will be seen discussing the same in the forthcoming episodes as he asks her to perform with the person she feels for and not to form alliances just for the game. This does not go down well with Deekila and they argue over the same. Aniket leaves the conversation making Deekila feel disrespected. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Take a look at the recent promo of MTV Splitsvilla X5 here:

Advertisement

Four couples to go on a date

After winning the test your sense challenge, four couples namely Arbaz-Nayera, Siwet-Anicka, Divyansh- Dewangini and Adit-Khanak will be sent on a date as a winning prize. The ideal matches were given a choice to eliminate one couple from the race to date and both of them unanimously chose Digvijay-Unnati.

Towards the end of the episode, Digvijay and Unnati get the power to send one ideal match to The Love Den, for a cozy date. After calculating a bit, Unnati-Digvijay sent Harsh and Rushali for the special date leaving Akriti-Jashwant disappointed as they saved him in the dumping zone, in the previous episode.

Harsh Arora and Digvijay Rathee's beef

Upset with Digvijay's decision, Jashwant mentioned that Harsh and Rushali also wanted to eliminate him (Digvijay) from the race to date but just because Jashwant announced the unanimous decision, Digvijay took revenge against him. Digvijay asked Harsh if he has a problem with him and Harsh subtly mentioned his dislike towards him.

Akreti Negi threatens Digvijay Rathee

In the upcoming episodes, Digvijay and Unnati will be seen talking to Akreti and Jashwant, clarifying their stance over the decision to send Harsh-Rushali to The Lover's Den. However, Akreti told Digvijay that he would never get a favor from their end in the future.

Siwet Tomar chooses to perform with Digvijay Rathee

In the upcoming task, the four winning couples are asked to choose Splitsvillans who would help them in the task. While Siwet's good friend Addy thought that he would be picked by him, Siwet makes a shocking choice to perform with his rival Digvijay Rathee. This didn't go down well with Addy, who feels betrayed. Addy mentions that he invested more in his bond with Siwet.

The forthcoming episodes will also have romance peaking for couples who went on the date and between the ideal match Harsh and Rushali.

ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X5: Sunny Leone makes big announcement; Digvijay Rathee and Harsh Arora get into an argument