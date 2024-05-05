John Mulaney’s New Show On Netflix To Feature An Eclectic Guest List

John Mulaney delighted everyone earlier this year with his hilarious and classy presentation at the Academy Awards ceremony. He is coming to delight the audience once again with his six-part Netflix series that is set to premiere on May 3, 2024.

What is John Mulaney’s new Netflix series about?

John Mulaney is set to debut his six-part Netflix series titled, John Mulaney: Everybody’s in L.A. This is a unique series featuring the star comedian in his week-long adventures at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival which is taking place in Los Angeles from May 2 to May 12.

In addition to Mulaney, the show will also feature an eclectic group of artists and comedians as they attend and perform at the aforementioned festival. The show not only serves as a showcase for Mulaney but also as promotional material for the streamer’s flagship comedy festival.

The streamer's official logline on the show labeled it as a comically unconventional show where special guests will be featured along with field pieces in which we will see John Mulaney exploring the city of Los Angeles during the whole festival which has invited some of the funniest people on the planet.

Who will be the guests on John Mulaney: Everybody’s In L.A.?

John Mulaney and Netflix have roped in an interesting set of individuals for the show which range from comedians like Jerry Seinfeld, David Letterman, Sarah Silverman, John Stewert, Gabriel Iglesias, and many more.

Being a comedy festival, bringing in such big-name comedians is expected. But the streaming giant and The Bear actor have gone a step further and even invited some musicians into the mix as well. These include the likes of Beck, Weezer, Warren G, Los Lobos, and many more.

Some other guests on the show will include a group of individuals from several different fields such as the seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, Journalist Zoey Tur, actress Cassandra Peterson, and Dr. Emilly Lindsey.

The first episode of the show will premiere on Netflix on May 3 at 10 P.M. ET and then on the same time from May 6 to May 10.