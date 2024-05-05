'He’s An Enigma': Ryan Gosling Opens Up About Performing I'm Just Ken With Slash During Oscars 2024

Ryan Gosling delivered quite a dazzling performance alongside Slash on the Oscars-nominated song I’m Just Ken from his movie Barbie at the 96th Academy Awards. The highlight of the act was Slash’s unexpected appearance, strumming the guitar in style next to Gosling.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Fall Guy actor opened up about his performance with Slash on I’m Just Ken and revealed the tensions backstage.

Ryan Gosling during his recent appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Ryan Gosling elucidated that there were concerns that Slash would be unable to be there on time for the performance owing to his prior commitments. He went on to emphasize on the importance of the guitarist for his act.

The Barbie actor quipped, “We had to have Slash.” He further continued, “He’s an enigma. How can you have Slash? You can’t have Slash.”

Recalling the night of the performance, Ryan mentioned the tense situation backstage because there was no surety if Slash would make it in time. He explained, "It was very tense because he had a gig in China the night before and then one in Thailand the night after. So it was like, 'Slash is never going to be able to be here.'"

While sharing the nerve-wracking situation ahead of the Oscars 2024 performance, Gosling also mentioned how Slash did not even make it to most of the rehearsals.

Ryan Gosling reveals how he knew Slash had arrived

To the relief of many, the musician finally made his rocking way to his performance despite his other commitments concluding Ryan Gosling’s scintillating music performance.

Ryan Gosling recalled how he knew that Slash had arrived in time for the performance. “Suddenly, as I was walking into dress rehearsal, I saw a guitar case, and it had a skull with a top hat on it,” he shared.

Divulging further, the actor said, “And I knew that Slash had arrived.” Gosling mentioned that after their iconic I’m Just Ken performance, Slash was gone.

Meanwhile, Ryan recently made his third Saturday Night Live (SNL) appearance this 2024. The actor was last seen in the movie The Fall Guy opposite Emily Blunt. The film was released in theaters on May 3.

