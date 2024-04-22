Leo Weekly Horoscope April 22 - April 28, 2024

Leo Weekly Health Horoscope

This week, there won't be any major health problems. In the morning, go for a walk or relax under the shade of a tree for a while. This may make you feel refreshed. Some Leos will get a cold or sore throat from a virus, but it might not be bad enough to change their normal life.

Leo Weekly Love Horoscope

The beginning of the week is a good time for expressing the way you feel. You will get a good response from your crush. Individuals who have already fallen in love can move forward with their relationship. Long-distance relationships can have problems, but they can be solved by talking about them. You need to spend more time with your partner as well as tell them how proud you are of their personal and professional successes.

Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

Being ready to take on a new job and seeing this as a great chance to move up in your work... Employees at work probably want to reach out to you, so it's important to avoid discussing about getting along with the bosses. At the beginning of the week, people who want to change jobs can put in their applications. Students will do well on their tests, and a few government workers will also have to move.

Leo Weekly Business Horoscope

At the beginning of the week, you should be careful since the money you make could not have been as good as you thought it would be. It's extremely smart not to make decisions without any information. Instead, get help from a professional. In the first part of the week, a few Leos will purchase a house or a car. You can spend money to be happy, but make sure you don't buy things you don't need.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.