Tori Spelling Calls Jason Priestley ‘Good But Aggressive Kisser’; Actress Reveals She Chipped Her Front Tooth

Jason Priestly is apparently not a great kisser!

Tori Spelling spills the beans about her kiss with 90210 co-star Jason Priestley. One would imagine kissing stories to be memorable ones, and Spellings’ story was exactly that, but for bad reasons.

Tori Spelling calls Priestly an aggressive kisser

The Beverly Hills actress, 50, did not shy away from throwing her former co-star under the bus by revealing their embarrassing kissing story when she chipped her front tooth making out. "I have a chipped front tooth from making out with Jason Priestley in an elevator, and he chipped my front tooth," she said in the May 3 episode of the misSPELLING podcast.

"He's a good but aggressive kisser," she added. “I guess I have brittle teeth” she later joked.

Spelling diverted from the topic and talked about having bad teeth. “I do not smile anymore. And people always say in comments on my Instagram, ‘Smile. Why don't you smile?’ Well, the truth is I let my teeth go to s—” she said.

Spelling opens up about her dental hygiene

She said on the podcast that she started taking less care of her teeth after having five kids with her now estranged husband Dean McDermott.

“I got married. I had 5 kids. They became important. It's one of those things, like when you have kids, you stop doing things for yourself,” she said.

Spelling revealed that she currently has temporary teeth. “I'll get my real teeth in two weeks. I'll go back and get the permanent ones. I'll have my veneers, and I'll have my life-changing smile because I feel like this is really gonna change my life,” she concluded.