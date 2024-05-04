BTS' Proof, SEVENTEEN's FML; 7 K-pop albums to sell 2 million copies within a day of release on Hanteo

In the ever-evolving world of K-pop, hitting impressive sales milestones is a clear sign of an artist's massive popularity and the unwavering support of their fans. Just recently, Hanteo Chart, the top music chart in Korea known for its up-to-the-minute sales data, revealed something truly historic; only seven K-pop albums by four artists have been able to sell a mind-blowing 2 million copies within just one day of their release. These four artists are none other than BTS, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids and BTS’ youngest member Jungkook topping the charts. It just goes to show their incredible influence and worldwide domination of these iconic K-pop groups. Let's dig deeper into this extraordinary achievement

7 K-pop albums to sell more than 2 million copies within a day of release

Here are the 7 K-pop albums that have sold 2 million copies within a day of release on Hanteo

1. BTS’ Map of The Soul: 7

Map of the Soul: 7 is a masterpiece that delves deep into BTS' journey of self-discovery and growth. From the introspective Intro: Persona to the infectious energy of Boy With Luv featuring Halsey, this album is a sonic journey through various genres and emotions.

Its commercial success speaks volumes, with over 4 million pre-orders worldwide and record-breaking sales in South Korea, where it became the best-selling album in history. With its platinum certifications in the US and Japan, Map of the Soul: 7 solidified BTS' status as global icons.

2. BTS’ Proof

Proof by BTS isn't just an album; it's a journey through time, a testament to their growth, and a celebration of their achievements. With over 2 million copies sold worldwide on its release day, it's clear that ARMYs couldn't wait to immerse themselves in BTS' musical evolution.

Debuting at number one in multiple countries, including South Korea and the United States, Proof continued to rewrite records, proving BTS' unrivaled global influence.

3. SEVENTEEN’s FML

FML by SEVENTEEN made waves in the K-pop scene, not only for its daring title but also for its monumental commercial success. With its daring double lead singles F*ck My Life and SUPER, the album showcased the group's versatility and maturity.

Dominating the charts, FML not only became the most pre-ordered album in South Korean history but also achieved remarkable success globally, including a monumental debut at number two on the US Billboard 200.

4. Stray Kids’ 5-STAR

5-STAR by Stray Kids is a genre-bending masterpiece that showcases the group's artistic evolution and sonic diversity. With tracks like S-CLASS and TOPLINE, they exude confidence and uniqueness, while songs like Item and DLC offer a glimpse into their dynamic creativity.

Commercially, the album shattered records, garnering over 5.13 million pre-orders and topping charts worldwide, including a debut at number one on the Billboard 200. Certified quintuple million in South Korea, and receiving gold certifications in multiple countries, 5-STAR solidified Stray Kids' status as global icons in the music industry.

5. SEVEENTEEN’s SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, the eleventh EP by SEVENTEEN, soared to unprecedented heights upon its release on October 23, 2023. Led by the vibrant single God of Music and featuring a collaboration with Marshmello on SOS, the EP captures the essence of SEVENTEEN’s success.

Despite S.Coups' absence from promotions due to injury, the EP soared in popularity, accumulating a record-breaking 5.20 million pre-orders. Commercially, it dominated charts globally, becoming the fourth most-consumed album worldwide and the most pre-ordered release in history.

6. Jungkook’s GOLDEN

BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook's debut studio album, GOLDEN is a shimmering testament to his boundless talent and artistic versatility. With a captivating blend of pop melodies and emotive lyricism, Jungkook takes listeners on a journey through the highs and lows of romance, showcasing his dynamic vocal range and captivating stage presence.

From the chart-topping success of singles like SEVEN and 3D to the introspective depth of tracks like Please Don't Change, Jungkook's GOLDEN is a dazzling showcase of his evolution as a solo artist. As per IFPI's Global Music Report for 2023, GOLDEN ranked fourteenth in terms of overall consumption across various formats and secured the seventh position as the best-selling album worldwide.

7. SEVENTEEN’s 17 IS RIGHT HERE

SEVENTEEN's latest compilation album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, serves as a musical journey through the group's remarkable evolution since their debut in 2015. Featuring a blend of Korean and Japanese singles, alongside new unreleased tracks like the dynamic lead single Maestro, the album is a testament to SEVENTEEN's versatility and creativity.

With stunning concept photos and a meticulously curated tracklist, 17 IS RIGHT HERE not only celebrates the group's past achievements but also paves the way for an exciting future in the world of K-pop. Notably, it sold over 2.26 million copies within a day of its release on April 29, 2024.

