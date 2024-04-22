Taurus Weekly Horoscope April 22 - April 28, 2024

Taurus Weekly Health Horoscope

There won't be any big health problems. But some Taurus people may need to see a doctor because small diseases will make them feel bad. Have a good attitude about life and leave your work at the office when you come home. Following healthy eating habits and working out daily are very important. Older people will say they have chest discomfort or body aches.

Taurus Weekly Love Horoscope

Be careful if you get into fights with your partner. You should spend more time with your partner, but it's also important to avoid discussing bad things. You should help each other out. People who just got together should hang out with each other more. Taurus people will be able to work things out with their ex-lover. Taurus people who are married can live a family life.

Taurus Weekly Career Horoscope

This week may be an uneven one for your job, with both good and bad things happening at work. There will be new tasks for you to do at work. Make sure you do well in a job interview, and some Taurus people will see work possibilities abroad. People who run companies that deal with hobbies, art, hospitality, and travel will do well.

Taurus Weekly Business Horoscope

People in business should think about what they're doing before they spend money since nobody wants to lose money. Depending on the week, you might be able to sell or buy a home. Freelancing jobs can be good for some Taurus people, and you are also likely to see your pay go up. When you buy stock markers, be careful. This week, you might need to help a friend out financially.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.