Take care of your skin, hair this monsoon season with products made from Aloe Vera & Neem

Looking to strike a balance between internal and external well-being? Kapiva has the best Ayurvedic remedies for you!

Remember all the fitness, skincare, and haircare resolutions we made at the beginning of this year? From eating healthy to keeping the system detoxified and many such resolutions! Well, it’s time for the #HalfYearCheckIn to remind ourselves of those fitness/wholesome nutrition resolutions that you gave up mid-way. As we are almost in the second half of this year it’s time we try and re-look at some of them again!

The monsoon is right around the corner and our hair and skin tend to demand a different kind of routine now as compared to that during the summer. Humidity or moisture content in the atmosphere during this time seems to impact the texture of our skin and hair. That is why it is essential to treat the skin and hair with nourishing ingredients or products that are not only helpful in maintaining shine and glossiness but also keep the nourishment regime going.

While we have already talked at length about different types of skincare and hair care products that are applied externally, it’s time we focus on the wellbeing and nourishment of our hair and skin from within. To tackle various hair and skin woes arising during the monsoons, it is essential to adopt a nutritious lifestyle that covers all aspects of wellness. From highly nutritious juices to facial gel, Kapiva is our Ayurvedic answer to aid in resolving all the skin and hair-related issues, internally as well as externally, during this season. And the best part? The Aloe Vera juice has high nutritional value as it is pulped within 4 hours of harvesting and the Neem juice follows a unique juicing process called decoction which consists of boiling the neem leaves in water and reducing the mixture to a quarter amount for better retention of nutrients. These are the details that go into the making of the juices and facial gel that ensure Kapiva’s products deliver maximum benefits in the longer run.

Kapiva Aloe Vera Juice

Made from the best quality Aloe Vera plants that grow in Thar, Rajasthan, Kapiva’s Aloe Vera juice is highly effective in treating a host of skin-related issues from within. Research suggests that Aloe Vera pulped within 4-6 hours of harvesting retains the highest amount of nutrients. Kapiva’s Aloe Vera juice is pulped within 4 hours, thus making this juice highly effective in treating several skin-related issues internally.

During the rains, dehydration, itchiness and dry skin are some of the common problems faced by most of us. As aloe vera is water-dense, it plays a role in preventing dehydration and keeping our skin and hair hydrated. Further, it can also help in regularising the digestion process to flush out toxins from the body. Packed with antioxidants and vitamins, the juice helps in minimising the occurrence of acne.

How to use: Take 30 ML of the juice and add 30 – 50 ML water for dilution. You can drink it with honey, sugar, or salt as per your liking. Consume it daily for the best benefits.

Kapiva Neem Juice

Maintaining the internal health of the body for healthy skin and hair has been an essential practice since ancient times and the most preferred way of doing it has been the consumption of neem juice. Kapiva’s neem juice acts as an excellent immunity booster and offers nourishment to skin and hair. Monsoon season leads to sweaty and moist skin that might result in fungal infection. Enriched with anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, regular consumption of this juice keeps your scalp hydrated and prevents dandruff while also improving your hair health. Neem’s anti-inflammatory properties nourish hair and skin and treat blemishes, acne, and blackheads.

Moreover, the neem leaves are sourced from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, known to be one of the best places to procure neem, and a unique traditional process of decoction is followed eliminating the loss of any essential nutrients.

How to use: Take 30 ML Neem Juice and add 30 ML water to it. Consume it twice a day for optimal results.

Kapiva Aloe Vera Skin Gel

During the rainy season, your skin can get itchy and dry because of the continuous loss of water due to humidity and sweat. While this can surely lead to inflammation, the best way to fight it is by using a soothing face gel. Kapiva’s Aloe Vera gel is our go-to pick to keep these problems at bay. Thanks to Aloe Vera’s anti-inflammatory properties, this gel helps in reducing redness and itching, all while locking in the moisture content to make your skin look smooth and soft. Kapiva’s aloe vera gel is made from the same high-quality aloe as their juice. You could try both, juice and gel, together for maximum effectiveness.

Application: Apply this gel as a moisturiser and follow up with a high SPF sunscreen before stepping out. As it is anti-inflammatory in nature it can also be applied to soothe cuts and burns

Kapiva’s products are known to retain the highest quality of essential nutrients and help in working against the woes of skin and hair when used as advised. We love that they have walked the extra mile and done all the necessary research to create the most potent ayurvedic products. We can’t wait to enjoy the rains without any worry!

