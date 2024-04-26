Taylor Swift Name Dropping The Black Dog Pub Has Been 'Surreal' For the Place; Here's What They Has to Say

For The Black Dog, a cosy pub in London, the last week has seemed like a blur.

The entire vibe of the neighbourhood haunt changed on April 19, when Taylor Swift released her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, which included a bonus tune called The Black Dog.

When considering the tremendous response the pub has received, marketing manager Amy Cowley says, "It’s been surreal, We’re quite lucky because we’re a well-established and well-loved local pub already, but that’s the key word, we’re a local pub, so to get this worldwide attention has been crazy.”

Taylor Swift Fans Flock to South London Pub Mentioned in New Album

Swifties from every corner of the globe have been making a pilgrimage to the pub, situated in south London, following its mention by the 34-year-old singer.

“We’ve been getting visitors from all over,” says Cowley. “People from the States, Spain, Germany, and even Australia have been coming to see us. It’s been incredible.”

“Since the album dropped, it’s been non-stop,” she adds. “We’ve had to turn people away every single day because we’ve reached maximum capacity. It just goes to show the extent of the attention we’re getting. But what’s been really heartwarming is how supportive and accommodating the fans have been. We’ve seen them reshuffling and sharing tables with strangers just to make room for more people to experience the excitement.”

Swift tells the story of seeing someone she trusted go inside a pub in her song The Black Dog, an event that she feels betrayed by.

"I used to be the one you confided in / Shared your secrets with / But lately, you've been distant / And you forgot to turn off your location," she says in the first line. "So, I stand by, watching you step / Into a place called The Black Dog / Each step, another dagger in my heart," she keeps going.

Swift underlines that the user "forgot to turn it off," probably alluding to the location monitoring feature on their phone. She is confused about why this individual doesn't appear to miss her while they are at The Black Dog, especially when a song by The Starting Line is playing, as she says in the chorus.

The Starting Line Mentioned in Taylor Swift's New Album Sparks Speculation About Exes

It's quite a whirlwind since Taylor Swift dropped her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, especially for a local haunt like The Black Dog in London. Swifties from around the globe have been flocking to the pub mentioned in her song The Black Dog, intrigued by the lyrical story she weaves.

In the track, Swift sings about observing someone entering the bar, possibly betraying her trust. The song references The Starting Line, a pop-punk band frequently covered by The 1975, led by Swift's ex, Matty Healy. However, the lyrics suggest that the person Swift is singing about may not know much about The Starting Line or their music.

The Black Dog pub isn't letting its sudden surge in popularity go to waste, especially after being featured in Taylor Swift's song. They've rolled out special menu items inspired by the singer, including the Swift Half, a Black Dog lager, and the Swift Burger, a classic burger paired with their special house sauce, fries, and chili sauce.

Needless to say, these themed offerings have been a hit among patrons, adding an extra dash of excitement to the pub's atmosphere.

Speculation abounds about whether Healy or even Swift's ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, have ever set foot in The Black Dog. But Marketing Manager Amy Cowley keeps it coy, teasing, "We couldn't possibly say." Despite the intrigue, Cowley emphasizes that they're respecting Swift's penchant for mystery and leaving fans to ponder.

The Black Dog Pub Embraces Fame After Mention in Taylor Swift's Album

The Black Dog bar has fully embraced its newfound celebrity owing to Taylor Swift, with lyrics from the song covering chalkboards outside and TTPD tunes filling the air inside. Adding to the ambiance, fun Taylor posters now decorate the walls. But the excitement doesn't stop there, the pub is diving into merchandise, with T-shirts and pint glasses already flying off the shelves.

Surprisingly, it was one of their own staff members who initially flagged the song's mention, though admittedly, not everyone took it seriously at first. But as the buzz continues to grow, they're certainly glad they paid attention.

The Black Dog bar is soaking in the enthusiasm and attention generated by Taylor Swift's song, and they're spreading the love to both fans and non-fans equally. With everyone pitching in to handle the rush, the team's hard work hasn't gone unnoticed – they're even getting bonuses.

As Swift's Eras Tour approaches London in June, the pub is gearing up for another wave of visitors and planning something special for the occasion. And they're extending a warm invitation to Taylor herself, if she's ever in the neighborhood, they'd be thrilled to have her stop by for a drink.

