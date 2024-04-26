Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals How She Stopped Herself From Being a 'Unhappy, Miserable Human' After News of Her Late Husband's Affair Broke

Kathie Lee Gifford has courageously shared the details of a very traumatic period in her life, her husband's adultery. In an interview with Rachel Smith of ET regarding her latest book, I Want to Matter: Your Life Is Too Short and Too Precious to Waste, the former Today anchor shares her inner turmoil after Frank Gifford's infidelity betrayal.

Although forgiveness wasn't always easy for Kathie Lee, she ultimately came to forgive because of her love for their kids, Cassidy and Cody, and her understanding that holding grudges would only make things worse.

Kathie Lee Gifford emphasizes the power of choice in forgiveness and love

Though she might have allowed the seed to sprout, Kathie Lee considers her choice to suppress her bitterness, "I don't want to be that person, bitter, furious, sad, miserable. Since you are aware of what occurs? You wind up causing suffering for everyone in your vicinity." She highlights her enduring conviction that each day offers an opportunity to either be a boon or a burden. It's obvious to her that she chooses to be a blessing.

Kathie Lee and Frank remained committed to their marriage despite Frank's 1997 romance with Suzen Johnson. She emphasizes that in spite of the suffering they endured, they made the conscious decisions to love, forgive, and persevere.

Gifford Reflects on prior experience with forgiveness amidst marital turmoil

Reflecting on the challenging period following the affair, especially for her children Cassidy and Cody, Kathie Lee remembers it. This was a very painful period for her, but she gives credit to having been able to practice forgiveness, a talent she had developed even before she married Frank.

Kathie Lee had been married to Christian composer Paul Johnson before her 1986 marriage to Frank. According to her 2020 memoir, their marriage, which had started in 1976, terminated in 1982 as a result of irreconcilable conflicts. Kathie Lee gained important life lessons from this experience, most notably the significance of forgiveness during trying times.

Drawing on her personal experience, Kathie Lee reflects on her history and stresses the urgency of forgiving others. She goes on to say that harboring grudges only hurts oneself and that forgiveness makes love grow since "love cannot live where hate does."

Gifford finds peace and purpose in sharing her story of forgiveness

Kathie Lee reflects on finding peace following her traumatic journey with Frank, realizing that sharing her story has helped others facing similar challenges. She describes contacts with people who say her experience has helped them negotiate their own marital troubles.

Kathie Lee believes that forgiveness is more than just absolving the wrongdoer; it is also about purifying the soul of negativity and refusing to dwell on previous grievances. She compares resentment to cancer that poisons the spirit, emphasizing her desire to avoid such toxicity in her own and her loved ones' lives.

Kathie Lee acknowledges the various choices people make and emphasizes her personal dedication to forgiveness. Regardless of Frank's decisions, she remains committed to embracing profound and enduring forgiveness, finding comfort in her capacity to live with integrity and grace.

Gifford reflects on revisiting painful memories of husband Frank's affair in new book

In 2020, during her book promotion, Kathie Lee discussed the challenge of revisiting Frank's affair years after his passing. Despite her reluctance to delve into such painful memories, she believed it was essential for living authentically.

Reflecting on the aftermath of the affair, Kathie Lee acknowledged the significant struggle they faced as a couple. She recognized the profound impact the revelation had on her and her children, acknowledging that their lives would have been markedly different had they chosen to part ways at that juncture.

In 2000, Kathie Lee shared her perspective on choosing to remain in her marriage after Frank's affairs during an interview with ET. Despite experiencing anger and heartbreak, she found solace in her Christian faith and the idea of preserving their family unit.

Reflecting on her decision, Kathie Lee emphasized the importance of forgiveness and prioritizing her children's relationship with their father. She believed in the potential for healing and reconciliation, even in the face of betrayal.

Rather than issuing a formal statement, Kathie Lee emphasized that their actions as a family spoke volumes about their commitment to each other and their journey toward forgiveness and restoration.

Gifford declines offer to be first golden Bachelorette

In her recent interview with ET, Kathie Lee responded to Hoda Kotb's suggestion that she become the first-ever Golden Bachelorette. While she had a positive conversation with the producers, Kathie Lee ultimately felt it wouldn't be a good fit for her. She cited her high level of fame as a deterrent and expressed discomfort with the idea of dating men who already know her while she remains unfamiliar with them.

Kathie Lee also voiced skepticism about the concept of finding love in such a short timeframe, especially in light of recent events involving Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and his chosen partner Theresa Nist. She emphasized that she doesn't believe in falling madly in love within a matter of weeks.

Furthermore, Kathie Lee joked about the prospect of participating in the show, suggesting that it would require significant changes for her to consider. She humorously mentioned being open to a sitcom-style format where she could poke fun at herself but drew the line at participating in romantic scenarios like hot tub dates.

Her book, I Want to Matter: Your Life Is Too Short and Too Precious to Waste, is set to be released on April 30th.

