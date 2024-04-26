Chynna Phillips Admits To Walking On ‘Eggshells’ Around Husband Billy Baldwin; Deets Here

Chynna Phillips and Billy Baldwin’s marriage became at odds after they moved across the nation. In a video posted to her YouTube account on Monday, April 22, Phillips, 56, talked about what caused the difficult period and how the couple overcame it. After moving cross country and recently coming back to the West Coast, Chynna spoke about how she gets through miscommunication with her husband.

Chynna and Baldwin communicate problems

“When I think we’re hitting it off and things are beginning to improve, we start fighting again, which irritates me,” the singer remarked. She said when they argued one morning, he asked her, ‘What do you want?’ and she felt incredibly proud of herself. “I wanted to speak clearly at that point that we should communicate well with one another,” Philips stated.

During their drive back to the West Coast, Phillips admitted that she and Baldwin, 61, were getting on each other's last nerve. Finally, after Baldwin regained his composure, they were able to have a normal conversation while trying to understand their issues.

“We have a propensity to just sort of spiral, and the communication breakdown gets worse and worse, so it was undoubtedly a success for us,” she said. “Billy is my lifelong companion. I want my relationship to be the healthiest with him,” Philips stated. She also revealed that this is not always possible, and she tries to tread carefully not to upset him.

Jameson, Vance, and Brooke, Phillips’ children with Baldwin, accepted responsibility for their marriage’s ups and downs. On Monday, she said that to learn to trust her spouse, she must still speak up when something is wrong. “It simply boils down to my desire to avoid upsetting him, but the reality is that my fear is preventing us from experiencing true intimacy. I’m trying to protect his feelings by not opening up to him, but in doing so, I’m actually making more problems in our marriage,” Phillips stated. She said that she might be putting herself in danger while doing this, but it was necessary for their relationship.

Philips wants her marriage to help others

Philips felt that they had a unique marriage after 32 years together, but those were undoubtedly the most challenging years of their lives together. Phillips acknowledged this on a January YouTube livestream. “I believe it’s because he didn’t quite know what to do with me after I delved deeply into Jesus.”

Phillips added that she is growing and changing, based on her statement that Baldwin and she were engaged in a power struggle that caused the breach. “I refused to have the same marriage that we did thirty years ago because I am not the same person I was then. It’s time for us to change and advance. However, I believe that he was also thinking the same way. He was on board,” she added.

Phillips maintained faith in their capacity to resolve their differences despite the real struggle in their marriage. “We genuinely want to discover a charitable endeavor that will benefit others and that we can carry out as a group,” she stated. “Well, that’s a lovely objective we have.”

The 61-year-old Gossip Girl star and Phillips split up six months ago, as Phillips disclosed in January, following her decision to deep dive into Jesus. The woman stated, “I think he didn’t quite know what to do with that because it was kind of all Jesus, all the time,” but she didn’t say when the split occurred. In 1995, the singer of Hold On wed Baldwin. In 2010, she filed for divorce but later withdrew the application after the pair got back together.

