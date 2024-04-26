Akshay Kumar and comedies go hand in hand. Over the years, the Khiladi has won over the audience with iconic films in the comic space like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Awara Paagal Deewana, Bhaagam Bhaag, Garam Masala, Welcome, Singh Is King and many more. Most of his characters have become a part of pop culture and there is a demand from the audiences for this return to this space. After doing all the dramedies and action, 2024 will see Akshay Kumar make a return to the comic space.

Khel Khel Mein to release in Akshay Kumar's Birthday Week

According to sources close to the development, the Mudassar Aziz-directed Khel Khel Mein is all set for a theatrical release on September 6, 2024. “Khel Khel Mein is a comic caper featuring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Amy Virk, and Pragya Jaiswal among others. It’s directed by Mudassar Aziz and the makers have locked a September 6, 2024 release,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the release of Khel Khel Mein will coincide with Akshay Kumar’s birthday on September 9.

All the details of Khel Khel Mein have been kept under wraps; however, our source insists that the film is a comedy of error around the lives of 3 couples. "It's a situation comedy and the makers will open up the plot with their assets over the coming few months, leading to the theatrical release on September 6," the source added.

Welcome To The Jungle arrives during the Christmas 2024 weekend

Meanwhile, Akshay’s next is the Sudha Kongara-directed Sarfira, which is gearing up for a theatrical release on July 12. The film pairs Akshay and Paresh Rawal, with a cameo by Suriya. Sarfira and Khel Khel Mein aside, Akshay will end the year with Welcome To The Jungle during the Christmas 2024 weekend. The jungle-based adventure comedy is currently on floors. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

