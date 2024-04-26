PICS: Randeep Hooda expresses gratitude as he receives Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award; 'It's an honor'

At Mumbai's Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagrih, Randeep Hooda received the esteemed Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema and his recent film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Now, the actor took to social media to share a heartfelt post expressing his gratitude for the honor.

Randeep Hooda feels thankful for getting the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

On Friday, Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram to share his emotions upon receiving the prestigious award. He posted pictures from the ceremony where he was presented with the award. Some images also feature Amitabh Bachchan, who was also honored at the event.

Randeep expressed his gratitude in his caption, saying, "Not only is it an honour to be recognised by the Mangeshkar family who are an epitome of art and culture for generations but also a testament to the story told and the persona created because the family knew #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar very closely. Master Deenanath Mangeshkar not only did one of Veer Savarkar’s plays as a producer, actor, director, but also participated in the inter caste reforms initiated by #VeerSavarkar."

He added, "Hridaynath Mangeshkar ji was fired from All India Radio for composing Veer Savarakars Poems into songs. Lata ji felt he was like a father figure who encouraged her to stick to singing when she started participating in other activities. I want to thank the Mangeshkar family and the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar trust for bestowing this love and a great honour upon me."

Take a look:

About Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a movie about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a significant and debated figure in India's fight for independence. He's admired as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. In this film, Randeep Hooda not only acted as Savarkar but also directed it. The movie, featuring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial, was released on March 22 in two languages, Hindi and Marathi.

