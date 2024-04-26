Shehzada Dhami is currently hitting the headlines for his controversial exit from Rajan Shahi’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where he played Armaan Poddar. The role garnered Dhami immense love and appreciation from the audience.

The actor has been avoiding media interactions lately, but yesterday (April 25), he got papped at Arti Singh’s wedding celebration, where he indirectly bashed the producer, Rajan. Scroll down for more details!

Shehzada Dhami’s comment on Rajan Shahi

On April 25, 2024, Shehzada Dhami was seen making an appearance at Arti Singh’s wedding ceremony, where he was papped, looking dapper in a white sherwani. In the interaction session, he denied answering anything about what went wrong between him and the show's makers, but he did comment on something that seemed like an indirect bash on Rajan.

Dhami stated that for an actor, there are only two significant things that matter in his career one of which is media and the other one is fans. Further, he added that nothing else bothers him.

Shehzada Dhami has been avoiding interaction with the media since his termination from Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Rajan Shahi’s revelation about Shehzada Dhami

In a recent interview, Rajan Shahi finally opened up about terminating the 27-year-old actor. He said that the former lead actor of YRKKH was throwing tantrums and even asked the producer to choose between him and the assistant who had been associated with the team for the past twenty years.

According to the serial maker, the actor had a starry attitude, asking the crew to call him ‘sir’ on the sets, which led to a delay in shoots. Such behavior forced the producer to make a ruthless decision.

More about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Recently, after the controversial exit of Shehzada Dhami from the show, Rohit Purohit has replaced him. The latter is currently rejoicing in the fame of the superhit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Purohit also claimed that he had found a supportive co-star in Samridhii Shukla.

