Bollywood Newswrap, April 26: Arbaaz Khan on whether Salman Khan and family leave Bandra apartment; Akshay Kumar's son Aarav and Kajol's daughter Nysa party together

In this busy life, people often unintentionally miss out on important news. Like other days, today, April 26, a lot happened in the Bollywood industry. From Arbaaz Khan addressing the reports of Salman Khan and his family leaving Bandra apartment to a viral pic of Akshay Kumar's son Aarav and Kajol's daughter Nysa enjoying a party together in London, several news made headlines.

In case you missed any, let's revisit today's top Bollywood news that buzzed throughout the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 26, 2024

1. Arbaaz Khan reveals if Salman Khan and family will shift from the Bandra apartment

In an interview with Zoom Entertainment, Arbaaz Khan was asked if their family is considering shifting their base from Galaxy Apartments after the firing incident. Arbaaz said, "Do you think it'll get dissipated? Like tomorrow, if you move the location, you think if there is an impending threat, it'll go away. If that was the case, yes, one would do that. But the reality is that it's not going away. So, do you keep moving and doing that, or just take precautions?"

2. Akshay Kumar's son Aarav and Kajol's daughter Nysa party together in London

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, took to his Instagram story and dropped a stunning photograph from their party in London. The photograph features Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav, Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa as they enjoyed “Dinner Fun Times”.

3. Parineeti Chopra on whether being Priyanka Chopra's cousin helped her in career

“If being related to Priyanka Chopra could’ve helped my career, then I wouldn’t have had any flops in my career. I’ve seen such lows in the last 10 years," Parineeti Chopra shared during a candid conversation with Raj Shamani.

4. Alia Bhatt holds daughter Raha Kapoor in arms as they leave Kareena Kapoor Khan's house

A video on Instagram shows Alia Bhatt and her daughter Raha Kapoor leaving the house of Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress wore a white outfit while her daughter looked cute in a colorful frock. Alia was seen leaving the house holding her daughter in her arms before getting into her car.

5. Mumbai court rejects Shinnova's plea for Ravi Kishan's DNA test

ANI shared a tweet on their official X handle and mentioned that the DNA test plea registered by Ravi Kishan's 'alleged daughter' Shinnova got rejected by the Mumbai court. The tweet read, "The Dindoshi Sessions Court in Mumbai has rejected the plea of a 25-year-old girl seeking a DNA Test claiming to be the daughter of BJP MP & Actor Ravi Kishan."

