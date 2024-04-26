‘That’s My Coat’: Andy Garcia Reveals He Lent His Jacket To Bridget Fonda During The Godfather Part III Intimate Scene

During an interview on The Pete and Sebastian Show, Andy Garcia revealed that he was more of a gentleman to Bridget Fonda in The Godfather Part III than he was to Joe Mantegna.

In the 1990 Francis Ford Coppola movie, Fonda was nervous about being completely naked for a scene. So, Garcia suggested she wear his coat instead, which is what we see in the film.

Furthermore, Garcia recalled working with Bridget Fonda and lending her his coat for a scene. Initially, they wanted her to be naked, which made her nervous. So Garcia stepped in and said no to that idea.

Moreover, Garcia also spoke about his interaction with costume designer Milena Canonero. He suggested that the character should simply wear his leather coat, which was lying on the bed or floor. Canonero agreed enthusiastically, and they secured the coat with tape to ensure it wouldn't open unexpectedly.

There are intimacy coordinators for intimate scenes in Hollywood

There are intimacy coordinators for intimate scenes in Hollywood

In an interview with The New York Times in March, Kate Winslet expressed her preference for having an intimacy coordinator present for every nude and/or sex scene throughout her career.

“I would have benefited from an intimacy coordinator every single time I had to do a love scene or be partially naked or even a kissing scene,” the Oscar winner said. “It would have been nice to have had someone in my corner, because I always had to stand up for myself.”

Winslet later added that she was conscious of camera angles while filming intimate scenes and hated being naked. She wanted her dressing gown kept closer to her. She also said that when people are younger in the cinema world, they are afraid of upsetting people and hesitate to say no, fearing they might come across as rude or mannerless. However, she believes it is important to have a voice and take a stand for oneself in the industry.

More about intimacy coordinators in Hollywood

Intimacy coordinators are the activists of the actor in sex scenes, nude scenes, or really any other intimate scene. They are now the industry standard and help choreograph intimate scenes, advocate for performers' rights, and facilitate open communication between all parties involved. They work with the whole production, assisting in the facilitation of a scene or scenes that have intimate content or nudity.

Sometimes, intimacy coordinators are involved from the beginning of a project until the end. They meet with the production team and department heads to give briefings, share knowledge, and introduce industry guidelines. They're also present on set during intimate scenes.

They may also run a workshop with the actors and director. In some cases, they're invited to rehearsals or are on set for specific scenes that may be causing concerns.

