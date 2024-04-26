Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 4: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 marks a fresh chapter in the series, with Kumiko Oumae now leading the band as president in her third year. Determined to lead Kitauji High School to victory at nationals, Kumiko navigates the challenges and triumphs of her final year.

Find out about their continuing journey in Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 4, and keep reading to discover the release date and more.

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 4: Release date and streaming details

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 4 is set to premiere on Sunday, April 28th, 2024, at 5:00 pm JST / 8:00 am GMT / 4:00 am ET / 1:00 am PT. Following its weekly release pattern, each new episode will be available every Sunday. Global audiences can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

It will initially stream on the NHK E-Tele Network in Japan before airing on terrestrial TV channels like Abema TV and WOWOW. Additionally, Japanese viewers can catch it on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Hulu.

Expected plot of Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 4

In Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 4, following the heartfelt conversation between Kumiko and Sari, fans can anticipate a deeper exploration of the dynamics within the band. With some tensions simmering underneath the unresolved issues that still linger, we may see the aftermath of Sari's insights and how they impact the club's cohesion.

Additionally, Kumiko's leadership role could be further developed as she navigates the complexities of balancing the needs and aspirations of both seasoned and novice members. Expectations for the upcoming Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 4 includes continued character growth, interpersonal conflicts, and the pursuit of harmony within the band as they make their preparations for SunFes.

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 3 recap

Titled Blue Prelude, Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 3 begins with Sari visiting the shrine from the previous episode. Then, Kumiko and Kousaka discuss SunFes while heading to the music club room. Suzume and Sari arrive early to work on competition pieces. Sari looks at Kousaka, who is playing her instrument, but quickly averts her gaze.

Later, Kousaka guides recruits for SunFes alongside Shuuichi. Kumiko reads a notebook with comments from Shuuichi and Kousaka about SunFes. Kousaka expresses concerns about specific bandmates' performance, leading to Takekawa being asked to leave.

In another room, Mayu realizes her outfit is too small. Midori associates various girls with animals. Two bandmates confide in Kumiko about their grievances. Kumiko promises to sort things out. Kumiko and Kousaka visit Taki, who reflects on adulthood in Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 3. Kumiko and Suzume discuss concerns about the first year's potential quitting.

Sari escorts Kumiko to a shrine, where they discuss her feelings about Kousaka's leadership. Sari is relieved that no one quit the club. Kumiko thanks Sari for her help and promises to address any issues. Suzume orchestrates a meeting between Kumiko and Sari, leading to a heart-to-heart conversation.

Kumiko receives texts from Suzume and realizes she orchestrated the meeting with Sari. Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 3 ends with Kumiko and Kousaka greeting Taki at the clubroom.

