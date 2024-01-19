Doctor Slump Ep 1 preview: Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye reunite after 14 years and heal together

Doctor Slump featuring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye is all geared up to release in January. Here is a look at the preview from the upcoming romantic comedy.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Updated on Jan 19, 2024  |  01:47 PM IST |  3.6K
Doctor Slump: JTBC
Doctor Slump: JTBC

Doctor Slump, a romantic comedy, is set to star Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik. Fans are eagerly awaiting this drama as it will bring the two actors back together on screen after a decade. Their last collaboration was in the popular K-drama, The Heirs. Additionally, this series will mark Park Hyung Sik's return to the romance comedy genre after six years. Let's take a look at what to expect in the preview of episode 1.

Doctor Slump Ep 1 preview: Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye are rivals who find comfort with one another

On January 19, JTBC released the preview for episode 1 of their drama Doctor Slump which stars Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye. The preview establishes that the two play prodigies who go against each other in school as they want to maintain their status and rank. After 14 years, they unintentionally meet each other again and develop a supporting friendship at a time when both are at their lowest. 

Doctor Slump: Release date, cast, crew and plot

Doctor Slump is scheduled to premiere on January 27, 2024, at 10:30 pm KST which is 7 pm IST. The drama tells the story of Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul who are surgeons. Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul who also goes through a tough time at work. Despite their differences, the two find solace and comfort with each other and slowly heal.  

The series is directed by Oh Hyun Jung who has previously also worked on Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Find Me in Your Memory, A Daughter Just Like You and more. The script has been written by Baek Sun Woo who is also known for My Roommate is a Gumiho, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Drinking Solo and more. Additionally, Yoon Park and Kong Seong Ha will be also taking on important roles in the drama. The series is directed by Oh Hyun Jong who has previously worked on projects like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo.

