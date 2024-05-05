Have Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur parted ways after dating for almost 2 years?

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur has been one of the most adored rumored love birds in Bollywood. The two never confirmed or denied their relationship; however, their several public outings and leaked pictures from vacationing together ignited speculations.

On the other hand, for the past few days, rumors have been rife on the internet suggesting their break-up. Now, the latest report hints that the rumors are indeed true. Continue reading ahead for further details.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have reportedly broken up

According to a report published in the Bombay Times, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur after dating for almost two years parted ways nearly a month ago, and their ‘break-up has shocked’ their close friends.

A close friend of both the stars shared with the publication, "They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there's hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

Ananya Panday's cryptic social media post amid break-up rumors

Last month, Ananya Panday had shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story that started speculations of their alleged break-up. The post shared on her social media read, “If it is truly meant for you, it will come back to you. It will leave only for the sake of teaching you the lessons you could only learn on your own. If it is truly meant for you, it will return even if you’ve pushed it away, even if you’re in denial, even if you assume something so beautiful could never be truly yours – because if it’s truly meant for you, it is never not a piece of you. It is never not intricately tied into the depths of your soul.”

She captioned it as “Monday Manifesting” alongside a thank you, an evil eye, and a blue butterfly emoji.

The post had taken the internet by storm, leaving all the fans to speculate if Ananya and Adi had called it quits.

Take a look:

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's reaction to their relationship status on Koffee With Karan 8

It is worth mentioning that Ananya who was featured as a guest on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan 8, last year upon being queried about her relationship status, had mentioned that she feels like “Ananya Coy Kapur.”

On the other hand, when Aditya Roy Kapur was asked by Karan Johar, "Rumour has it that you are dating Ananya Panday?" The actor had replied, "You see Karan, you said on your show – ask me no secrets and I'll tell you no lies."

“But she said that she is very Ananya Coy Kapur,” added Karan. “And I am Aditya Joy Kapur, as of now," Aditya said in response. "Yes, you mean you are joyously in a situationship," Karan further said and Aditya replied, "Yes, I am quite joyous." "You are quite joyous. So the first word that comes to your mind when I say Ananya is Joy?" also asked Karan. Aditya had shared, "Yes. Pure joy, bliss."

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's work front

On the professional front, Ananya will be next seen in the web show titled, Call Me Bae directed by Collin D’Cunha which also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Juhi Babbar among others.

Meanwhile, Aditya has Anurag Basu’s eagerly-awaited, Metro…In Dino co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film will hit the theaters on September 13, 2024.

