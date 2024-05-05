Ever since the announcement of Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, the film has only been growing from height to height with each passing day, with the addition of several notable stars and technicians across industries, including Akshay Kumar.

A few weeks ago, Vishnu Manchu shared on his social media that Bollywood actor and superstar Akshay Kumar will be a part of Kannappa. Now, the makers have wrapped an important schedule ft. Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar wraps up filming for Kannappa

Sharing his experience of working with Akshay Kumar, Vishnu Manchu wrote, "What a shoot it has been with @akshaykumar. Learnt. Laughed. And now missing the action. Looking forward for many more."

Over the years, Akshay Kumar has been appreciated for the pace with which he delivers his films and it looks like he's carrying this on with his other projects as well. Within just 2 weeks of the announcement, Akshay Kumar has already wrapped up filming for his portions in the film. Akshay Kumar may be essaying a cameo role in Kannappa, given the number of shooting days.

Everything you need to know about Kannappa so far

Kannappa is an upcoming Telugu language film starring Vishnu Manchu in the titular role. The film is based on the story of Kannappa, an atheist turned fierce devotee of Lord Shiva. There have been many temples and shrines built in the name of Kannappa, especially in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Although Kannappa is originally a Telugu language film, the makers are planning a grand Pan-Indian release. Owing to the same, actors from across various film industries are being roped in to play important roles. According to reports, Malayalam actor Mohanlal, Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and several other notable actors have been roped in to play crucial roles.

There have also been reports to suggest that Prabhas will essay the role of Lord Shiva in the movie. Vishnu Manchu and Prabhas have always shared a close bond, making this a very real possibility. There is no doubt that Prabhas’ supposed addition to the project will definitely make things exciting.

The shooting process of Kannappa is currently in full swing, with the entire team working hard to produce the best possible output. The film has been written by Paruchuri Gopalakrishna and directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and bankrolled by Vishnu Manchu’s father and legendary Tollywood actor Mohan Babu under his own Ava Productions and 24 Frames Factory banners.

