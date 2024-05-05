‘Don’t Get A Divorce’: Jeff Bridges And Wife Susan Shares Key To 48-Year Marriage

In the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, where relationships often flicker and fade, Jeff Bridges and his wife Susan stand out. Jeff Bridges and Susan have been married for an incredible 48 years! That means, almost five decades of being in love.

Recently, they attended the 29th Chaplin Award Gala in New York City, where they shared some secrets to their lasting love. Let’s see what tips they have to keep anybody’s marriage alive and thriving.

Jeff Bridges and Sussan’s decade-spanning love story

Jeff Bridges, the legendary actor known for iconic roles in films like The Big Lebowski, and his wife Susan Geston in 1975. They’ve been inseparable since then 1975 after they first met on the set of Rancho Deluxe.

Before receiving recognition at the 49th Chaplin Award Gala in New York City he shared some tips on maintaining a healthy relationship. "Don't split up—that's crucial. Look at those ups and downs as chances to grow," said The Big Lebowski actor. Susan, who was with him at that moment, said, "Keep it fun." Bridges also advised, "Have as much fun as possible." Both of them also believe that having each other by their side makes everything better.

Being honored at the Chaplin Award Gala was a special moment for Jeff, and having Susan by his side made it even more meaningful. Susan praised her husband’s achievements, saying he truly deserves the recognition.

Bridges and Geston’s love story started in Montana

When Jeff first saw Susan, he was immediately captivated by her beauty, even though she had a broken nose at that time. Susan was playing the role of a waitress when Jeff saw her for the first time. At first, Susan wasn’t interested when Jeff asked her out, but fate had other plans. And, they ended up falling for each other at a movie’s wrap-up party.

“We danced and we fell in love and boom that was it. I have a photograph of it,” said Jeff while speaking to Sunday TODAY. And, fast forward to today, Jeff and Susan has three daughters: Isabelle, Jessica, and Haley.

Jeff Bridges and his three daughters

He might be a big star for everybody else but for his three daughters, he’s just a dad. Jeff’s journey into fatherhood began in 1981 when Isabelle was born, followed by Jessica in 1983, and Hayley in 1985. Despite his successful career, Jeff acknowledges that balancing work and family was challenging.

Isabella, the eldest is married to her college sweetheart, Brandon Boesch in 2007, and now they have two children together. Isabella is an entrepreneur and children’s book author.

Born in 1983, Jessica is the only one of Jeff’s children to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. She shares her father’s passion for music. Although not much is known about her personal life, she often celebrates her bond with her dad.

Hayley, the youngest, found her passion for interior design and now runs her own business, Hayley Bridges Design. When Jeff faced tough times with his health, Hayley was there for him.

As, Jeff and Susan, continue to celebrate their love, their big family is the biggest source of happiness in both of their lives.

