Vijay's Thalapathy 69 to go on floors in August? Here's what we know

Thalapathy Vijay is undeniably one of the most energetic actors currently working in the industry. The actor's upcoming venture tentatively titled Thalapathy 69 has garnered immense buzz and hype on social media as it is touted to be the farewell film of Vijay's career.

As per reports earlier, there were speculations related to the film’s casting, director, and other important details. Now, in a recent update, several reports have been circulated online which suggest the makers have started the first process of Thalapathy 69.

Vijay’s Thalapathy 69 shoot to commence in August 2024?

According to recent reports, the makers of Thalapathy 69 have started the script work along with the casting of supporting actors to feature in the upcoming flick. A strong buzz also suggests that the announcement of the Thalapathy 69 grand project has been scheduled for Thalapathy Vijay's 50th birthday on June 22, 2024.

Speculations have also been made that the makers will be planning a full-fledged shoot schedule in August end as they are planning to release the film at the start of 2025. Although there is no clarity on the possible collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay with director H Vinoth for the upcoming political drama, reports strongly suggest that the actor's last film will be helmed by the ace filmmaker.

Work front of Thalapathy Vijay

Apart from Thalapathy 69, Vijay is all geared up for his epic collaboration with Venkat Prabhu in The Greatest of All Time. Supporting actors in the film include Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Yogi Babu, and many others.

The project is being funded by Kalapathi S Aghoram, Kalapathi S Suresh, and Kalapathi S Ganesh under AGS Entertainment.

Siddhartha Nuni handled the camera work, while Venkat Raajen conducted the editing. The Greatest Of All Time will open in theaters on September 5, in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi respectively.

See GOAT poster

How excited are you for GOAT & Thalapathy 69? Let us know in the comments section below?