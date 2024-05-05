Apart from being a fantastic actor, a superstar and a heartthrob, Dulquer Salmaan also possesses perhaps a more important quality, that of being an ideal family man. An ideal husband, father and an ideal son.

It is a known fact that Dulquer shares a cordial relationship with his father, Mammootty but a lesser-known fact is his relationship with his mother Sulfath Kutty. Like any son adores his mother, Dulquer too has immense love and respect for his mother, something which the actor has expressed on many occasions over the years.

Check out Dulquer’s heartwarming birthday note for his mother

On the occasion of his mother’s birthday, Dulquer Salmaan penned an emotional note, tugging at the heartstrings. Referring to his mother as Dearest Umma, he shared a picture of her with a saree, recalling some cherished childhood memories.

Dulquer took to Facebook to write, “I was looking at photos to post for your birthday, and I found this image. You in this saree reminded me of some childhood memories and pictures we have when I was younger than Maryam (Dulquer’s daughter).”

Further adding on, Dulquer expressed how he felt child-like after looking at this picture. “I know that’s how you see me. In fact all of us. No matter how old we are, in your eyes and heart, your children and grandchildren are all the same age. You baby us all equally,” he wrote. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Dulquer Salmaan upcoming movies

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the gangster drama King of Kotha, directed by Abhilash Joshiy. The film received mixed responses and ended up as an underwhelming venture.

After a bitter end to 2023, Dulquer is ready to get the ball rolling in 2024 with his upcoming film Lucky Bhaskar, written and directed by Venky Atluri of Sir/Vaathi fame. The film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead role.

Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya have produced the project under the Sithara Entertainments banner while G.V. Prakash has been roped in to compose the music for the film. If everything goes according to plan, Lucky Bhaskar is expected to hit the big screens in July 2024.

Apart from that, Dulquer is also rumored to star in a cameo appearance in the highly anticipated Prabhas’ starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan REACTS to father Mammootty's new cowboy look in a ponytail