Jennifer Love Hewitt, the Hollywood actor, producer, and singer who is a global favorite for her performance in the 1997 horror flick I Know What You Did Last Summer, is not single anymore. She has been married for over a decade now.

She has been married to her 9-1-1 co-star Brian Hallisay since November 2013 and are parents of three children. From who is Hallisay to where did they meet and how did they fall in love, we are here to answer all your questions.

Who is Jennifer Love Hewitt's Husband Brian Hallisay?

Born in Washington, D.C., on Halloween Day 1978 (October 31), Hallisay began his career as an investment banker working at Wall Street after graduating from Cornell University in 2000. A few years later, he debuted in television in 2006 with the Fox show The Inside starring Rachel Nichols and Adam Baldwin.

Following this, he appeared in The CW drama series Privileged, Without a Trace, Cold Case, Bones, Medium, Bionic Woman, and CSI: NY followed by his feature film debut with the 2006 rom-com film Bottoms Up. Since then, Hallisay has starred in several shows including The Client List as Hewitt’s character’s estranged husband and 9-1-1 as Maddie Buckley’s ex-husband Doug Kendall. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

ALSO READ: 'It's Tricky': 9-1-1 Co-Creator Reveals How Show Reached 100th Episode

How did Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay’s love story begin?

Even before the two worked together in The Client List, it was an unaired pilot show for a 2011 television show Love Bites where Hewitt and Hallisay met for the first time. They reconnected on the sets of the Lifetime drama series The Client List.

Merely days before giving birth to their first child, Hewitt and Hallisay tied the knot in November 2013 after being engaged for a few months since June of the same year. They welcomed their first baby girl Autumn on November 26. Hewitt revealed in an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2014 that their wedding took place just “five days before (Autumn) was born, basically.”

Regarding their intimate wedding ceremony, Hewitt shared, “It was just the two of us, and then we went to Bed Bath & Beyond, because that's what married people do. He's an awesome, incredible father and a great husband, and I just feel really lucky.” They gave birth to two more sons together, Atticus and Aidan.

Recently, the couple celebrated their 10th anniversary and Hewitt took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for her husband. “10 years! I knew the moment we met that my life would be better with you in it. And the last ten years have been more than I could’ve ever dreamed. Our beautiful kids and family that is truly my everything. Our adventures, tears, hard times, great times and simple days where not much happens at all. It’s my perfect dream because it’s with you. It’s has always been you my love. I can’t wait to see what the next 10 years bring us. Happy Anniversary!” she wrote.

ALSO READ: ‘The Hate Went On For A Long Time': Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up About Dealing With Aftermath Of Toxic Workplace Accusations