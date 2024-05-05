Who Is Robinne Lee? Everything About The Idea Of You Author Amid Release Of Anne Hathaway's Movie Adaptation

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine will romance each other in a new movie, the Idea of You which is written by a Yale University Graduate, Robinne Lee. The author who is also an actor and a producer was born and raised in Westchester County, New York. Lee seems like no ordinary woman, keep reading to find out more about the author.

Who is Robinne Lee?

Robinne is a graduate of Yale University and Columbia Law School. She was born to Jamaican parents of Africa who had Chinese and British ancestry and was intrigued by travel and arts. Lee has also worked for the ELLE magazine in the position of Editorial Assistant in Paris and New York, her work was related to writing celebrity profiles. As for her academic career, she is currently an inactive member of the New York Bar Association. Robinne has worked on several films as a producer and spoke about the roles of women and people of color in the industry on various panel discussions. She loves to run and also is a mediocre ballet dancer who loves to binge on cheese while multitasking.

Moreover, the genius producer has also been into acting for both television and film. Fans must have seen Lee recently starring opposite Will Smith in Hitch and Seven Pounds, Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30, Don Cheadle in Hotel. The actress made her debut in the 1997 film, Hav Plenty. Additionally, she was a part of the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise where she played the role of the trusted COO, Ros Bailey. On television, Lee also guest-starred on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Numbers. She also appeared in R&B singer Usher's music video for his 2004 single Confessions Part II. As of now, we can find Robinne on the psychological thriller, Rattlesnakes which is streaming on Hulu.

The Idea of You: Here is what we know!

The novel, Idea of You is Robinne’s debut novel which was published by St.Martin’s Press in 2017 and received appreciation from the audience. This book was optioned by Welle Entertainment’s Cathy Schulman and is currently in the works. Lee and her husband, Eric Hayes are working as producers and she has also been a narrator of an audiobook. Whoever said no one person can do it all hasn’t met Robinne Lee. She is currently residing in Los Angeles with her husband and two beautiful kids.

The movie based on Lee’s novel stars Anne Hathway and Nicholas Galitzine, it is a rom-com and heartfelt film that will make you smile, blush, sometimes laugh, and mostly make you feel loved. The actors share amazing chemistry and you wouldn’t be able to help but be in awe of them. The movie is about an almost 40-year-old woman falling in love with a 24-year-old boy who is a superstar. It is streaming on Prime Video from 2nd May, go watch it now and tell us your review in the comments below.

