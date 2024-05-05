Why Are Taylor Swift Fans Bashing Sabrina Carpenter? Jake Gyllenhaal Is The Reason

On Saturday Night Live on Thursday announced the final hosts and musical guests for its ongoing 49th season. The late-night comedy series took over Twitter and shared that Sabrina will be the performer and Jake Gyllenhaal will be the host for the evening of May 18th. When the guests were revealed, Taylor Swift has been cracking jokes about the duo on the internet.

Jake and Sabrina at SNL, Swifties not happy!

The Variety Show’s official Twitter account announced that Sabrina and Jake will be taking the stage at Studio 8H on Saturday, May 18. One of the X users wrote, ‘Jake and Sabrina?! I literally laughed out loud in Swiftie’ while another person said ‘Person who booked Jake and Sabrina for the same: *laughs in Swiftie.’ ​​“Sipping me espresso like you’re on a late-night show,” a third user said while mixing the lyrics of Sabrina’s ‘Espresso and Swift’s ‘All Too Well, which is speculated to be about her former love interest, Jake Gyllenhaal.

Taylor Swift fans are very possessive about their favorite artists and note down each and every detail of her life so whoever thought Sabrina and Jake's connection would go unnoticed obviously didn't think this through. In case someone didn't know, Sabrina has been an integral part of Swift's Eras Tour in 2023. Carpenter has been dating Barry Keoghan and was seen hanging out with Taylor and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce at Coachella last month. As for Jake and Taylor, they go long back, the duo began dating in the fall of 2010 before the New Year started.

Jake and Taylor’s relationship

Jake and Taylor have briefly been together when Taylor was 29 and Jake was 29. As per a source, Jake had told Taylor that it wasn’t working out for them and for obvious reasons, Taylor was really upset and hurt. The pop star had no idea why the actor called quits on their relationship. Two years later, Swift released her album Red in 2012 and the speculation has it most her her songs from that album were about her relationship with the Nightcrawler actor that includes All Too Well and We Are Never Getting Back Together. The singer also released a 10-minute version of All Too Well when she released the re-recording of Red.

After the song hit the stacks, Jack in an interview said that there is no bad blood between both of them. He also said that the song had nothing to do with him and it was all about the relationship she has with her fans. When asked if Gyllenhaal had heard Red (Taylor’s version), he denied it and said that he was unaware and was living a wonderful life with his new relationship and family. Gyllenhaal has moved on with Jeanne Cadieu and our pop star is currently on the seventh cloud with Travis Kelce.

