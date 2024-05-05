Did You Know Tom Holland Once Saved A Woman Who Passed Out On Plane? Here's What Happened

Tom Holland, popular for portraying the Marvel superhero Spider-Man on the big screen, had his savior instincts kick in when he helped a fellow passenger while traveling on a flight. Not just in reel, he proved to be a real-life hero that day.

Despite being unwell the previous day and canceling several media appearances and events, Holland made sure to appear on the episode of NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers. During this show, he shared the story of rescuing a woman next to him. Read below to know what happened in detail.

How did Tom Holland save a woman who passed out on a plane?

The story traces back to 2019 when Holland was on a flight to Hawaii for a family vacation in January. The star recalled spotting a woman who was watching his 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming and continued that when he tried to aid a sick passenger right away, she most likely concluded that the actor was a lifesaver in real life as well.

Tom mentioned that when he saw a woman come on board and walk past him, he recalled telling his brother, “That lady looks so unwell.” And, only a few moments later, Holland recalled what happened, “And then all of a sudden, I heard this thud next to me and I looked to my left and this lady had passed out next to me, like full-on out cold.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

ALSO READ: 'I'll Always Want To Do More': Tom Holland Shares His Thoughts On Possibility Of Fourth Spider-Man Movie

Advertisement

“I'm not a doctor, I'm an actor,” the 28-year-old British actor shouted and recalled saying, “Ma’am are you alright?” He said he was calling for a doctor at the moment. “I was trying to clear her hair out of her face, check her airways and stuff,” Tom shared. He also said in the show that he was “useless” and that he was trying to find her pulse but he did not know how to do that.

Talking about the woman who was watching the Spider-Man film, Holland remarked, “This woman who was watching my film was looking at me” making a motion to indicate that the woman was shifting her gaze from the actor on the plane to the film. "She must have thought, 'Wow, this kid just never stops,'" he added.

Tom Holland has been a savior before as well

This is not the first time that Tom Holland has come to the rescue of someone in need. Not long before appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, he prevented a superfan from almost having a panic attack after she was pushed and shoved into a group of people seeking autographs from him.

Advertisement

"I'm going to throw your s--- on the floor if you keep pushing that girl," he said. A video also shows him saying “I got you. I got you.”

The girl later took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her gratitude towards the actor for protecting her. “Just putting this out there: in no way shape or form is this Tom’s fault. I’m literally beyond grateful he even stopped to help,” she wrote.