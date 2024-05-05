'We Didn't Want To Let Go': Producers Of Wendy Williams Docuseries Say They Were Concerned About Her Under Guardianship Care

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Wendy Williams has recently made headlines again with her appearance in the Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams? This new series offers an in-depth exploration of the issues she has faced following the cancellation of her talk show, including battles with alcohol that have strained her personal relationships. The documentary chronicles Williams' journey as she grapples with various mental and physical health problems, erratic behavior, and deteriorating health, all while dealing with a conservatorship that has significantly impacted her autonomy.

The executive producers of the docuseries, Mark Ford and Erica Hanson, revealed at a Hollywood event on May 1 that the production process highlighted the challenging circumstances in which Williams has been living. During an awards consideration panel, Ford and Hanson expressed concern over the "dire" conditions they observed while working on the project. They noted that Williams' living situation under a conservatorship had raised alarm among those involved in the documentary.

Wendy Williams' guardianship raised concerns during the Lifetime docuseries production

Producers of the Lifetime docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams? say that while filming, they became increasingly concerned about Williams' well-being under her current guardianship arrangement. According to the producers, the series explores the talk show host's troubling living conditions during her conservatorship.

During the production, producer Jay Ford mentioned that the team was worried about Wendy Williams' care and wanted to ensure that she reconnected with her family. Ford stated, "The deeper we got into it, we didn't want to let go of Wendy until we got her back in touch with her family, because we felt that at a certain point that's who's going to be there for her to care for her."

At the time, the producers weren't informed about Wendy Williams' frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis, and they had lingering questions about her guardianship after the series concluded. They wondered why Williams didn't seem to receive adequate care and why her legal and financial guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, was “not responding to any kind of calls for help.”

On February 20, Sabrina Morrissey, the guardian responsible for Wendy Williams' care, filed a lawsuit attempting to prevent the 4.5-hour docuseries from airing. Morrissey criticized the documentary, accusing Lifetime of exploiting Williams and presenting her in a derogatory and undignified manner.

Morrissey claimed that Lifetime incorrectly portrayed Williams as "broke" and suggested that her erratic behavior was due to substance abuse or intoxication. According to Morrissey, she had given permission for the documentary with the understanding that the final version would require approval from both the guardian and the court responsible for Williams' well-being. However, she claims they never requested permission and expressed horror after seeing the trailer, which she says promised a positive portrayal of Williams.

Lifetime responded to Morrissey's accusations with a statement to People, indicating they have their own documentation that contradicts her claims. They look forward to presenting their perspective when the relevant documents become public.

Wendy Williams' Docuseries: More episodes to come?

The story of Wendy Williams isn't over yet according to the producers of the recent docuseries, Where Is Wendy Williams? In a new interview, Mark Ford and Erica Hanson hinted at more chapters to come.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, producers Mark Ford and Erica Hanson revealed that the story is far from over. "The story’s not over. I could say that much…We’ve continued to be in touch with [the family] and they’re very supportive of the project,” Ford shared.

He also noted, "I think, you know, this isn’t the end of this story. There’ll be more…I don’t think the world has seen the last of Wendy Williams."

Despite some backlash due to the way the docuseries portrayed Williams' health issues, the team behind the project has suggested that Williams herself is pleased with the outcome. Producer Mark Ford mentioned that she feels the support from her fans and has appreciated the attention following the series' release.

Ford spoke about Williams' remarkable energy despite the challenges she faces. "She's still fabulous, you know, even in the dire situation she's in. Wendy has an incredible spirit, you know, and I think people can feel that," he said.

He also emphasized that Williams values the affection of her supporters. "[And] she really appreciates the love and attention that her fans have given her because of this platform," Ford stated.

The initial episodes of Where Is Wendy Williams? were filmed between August 2022 and April 2023. Just before the series premiered, it was announced that Williams had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a condition that her family has openly discussed.

Where Is Wendy Williams? can be streamed on Lifetime.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

