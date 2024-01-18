Doctor Slump teaser highlights OUT: Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye turn enemies to lovers amid life struggles

JTBC's much-anticipated drama Doctor Slump unveils a captivating teaser highlight, teasing the enthralling journey of enemies turned lovers portrayed by Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye. Set to premiere on January 27, Doctor Slump promises a unique blend of romance and tension, making it a must-watch for fans of both actors and K-drama enthusiasts.

JTBC's highly anticipated drama Doctor Slump released a captivating teaser highlight on January 17, offering a sneak peek into the enthralling journey of enemies turned lovers portrayed by Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye. The teaser sets the stage for a unique blend of romance and tension that promises to be a compelling watch for fans of both actors and K-drama enthusiasts alike.

Scheduled to premiere on January 27, Doctor Slump appears to deliver a fresh and engaging storyline, with the frenemy dynamic between Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye taking center stage. The teaser provides glimpses into their on-screen chemistry, hinting at the emotional rollercoaster viewers can expect.

More details about Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye’s Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump is an upcoming South Korean television series set to premiere on January 27, 2024, airing on JTBC every Saturday and Sunday at 22:30 (KST). The drama, directed by Oh Hyun Jong and written by Baek Sun Woo, stars Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Yoon Park, and Kong Seong Ha.

The storyline revolves around the growth and love of Yeo Jeong Woo (Park Hyung Sik) and Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye), two doctors with promising prospects who fall into a slump, quit their jobs, and end up living together on a rooftop room. The series promises a mix of romance and drama as it explores the challenges and experiences of the characters.

