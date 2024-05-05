'Sort Of A Fantasy': Valerie Bertinelli Opens Up About Marriage With Eddie Van Halen; Says He Was 'Not A Soulmate'

Valerie Bertinelli, known for her roles on TV and her marriage to the late rockstar Eddie Van Galen, recently shared insights on her relationship. After her son Wolfgang Van Halen’s episode of Behind the Music aired, Bertinelli courageously talked about the struggles she went through in her marriage.

As she shares her story, Bertinelli looks back on the tough times they went through and unveils a heartfelt truth about their bond. Let’s explore her honest insights into a relationship that, as she described it, felt like “sort of a fantasy.”

Valerie Bertinelli revelation

On Thursday, May 2, after Valerie’s son Wolfgang Van Halen’s episode aired on Paramount+. In the episode, he talked about his relationship with his dad. After this Betinelli took it Instagram to share some heartfelt thoughts.

“I was finally able to watch Wolfie’s Behind the Music. It was not easy,” she started saying in the video. She confessed that the experience was challenging, pausing the episode multiple times due to its raw and painful nature. She felt sad seeing her son’s pain and thought about her own parenting journey.

Valerie described the three reasons why she kept on stopping the video in between. One, seeing Wolfie's pain. Two seeing what a better job Valeri could have done as a parent. "I made a lot of mistakes. And, the third reason was, seeing what I had turned of Ed's and my relationship—into some sort of a fantasy, soulmate recreation of history," she added in the video.

Bertinelli confessed that her relationship with Van changed rapidly

The actress-turned-chef revealed that although she fell in love with Van Halen at a young age, their relationship declined rapidly. If you’re wondering why so, well it was because he struggled with substance abuse and infidelity.

Despite the initial excitement of their love story, Bertinelli admits that her relationship didn’t turn out like a fairytale. Bertinelli said, “Nothing that makes you feel loved and wanted and cared for. Nothing that would scream soulmate, that’s for sure.”

Bertinelli seeking comfort in their son

Even though their relationship had its tough moments, Bertinelli still acknowledges her and Van Halen’s time together. She recognizes how their relationship changed over time, starting with lots of struggles. But eventually leading to a place where they respected and cared for each other.

Even amidst the challenges, Bertinelli finds solace in the unconditional love she shares with her son, Wolfgang. She stressed that even though their marriage had its flaws, it gave him her son, who continues to illuminate her life. “We have a beautiful son out of that marriage that we both unconditionally loved. Wolfie is the best thing that ever happened to me and not a soulmate,” she said in the video.

In case, you’re wondering what Wolfgang said about his dad on Behind the Music. Well, Wolfgang was glad to think about his time with his dad and remember their special bond. He described it as a mix of tough moments and moments of healing, giving him a chance to think deeply about their bond and how it shaped him.

