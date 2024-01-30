Will Taylor Swift Perform At 2024 Grammy Awards? Here's What Reports Suggest

The 12-time Grammy winner is thrilled as the 66th Grammy Awards is happening soon. As the acclaimed singer is getting all the love from her fans, with Midnights grabbing six nominations. As Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa are prepped to set the stage on fire, will the Karma singer perform too? Find all the details inside.

Will Taylor Swift Perform At The 2024 Grammys?

The answer is yes and no. ET reports that the Blank Space singer would not perform as she has to quickly resume the Eras Tour overseas. However, that does not mean that the Anti-Hero singer would not grace her presence at the Grammys. However, Swifties are awaiting their icon’s rocking stage performance before she scoops up all the Grammys for Midnights. But, HITS Daily Double and Capital FM, meanwhile, report that SZA and Taylor Swift can be a part of the performance lineup. HITS believes that both artists will be performing whereas others like ET believe that the Enchanted singer will be leaving for her Japan tour then.

Taylor Swift’s reaction to being nominated at Grammys

Taylor Swift is all excited. When she first found out about her nomination, the Love Story singer was touring in Argentina. However, she took a quick moment to thank all her Swifties who showered Midnights with so much love. In a video, she said, "The way you have supported my album, Midnights, it just got nominated for six GRAMMYS.” The superstar then threw six fingers in the air and called her fans “the best.”

Meanwhile, SZA has nine nominations and is leading the nominations list for her SOS album in 2022. Swift has been nominated 52 times and is in the nominations list again for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Record of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Boygenius, and SZA are competing for major categories like Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year. It would be interesting to have Taylor Swift performing at the Grammys and see who takes those beautiful Gramophones home!

