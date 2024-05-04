Steve Martin And Martin Short's Friendship Timeline: How Long Have Only Murders In The Building Castmates Been Beaus?

Steve Martin and Martin Short make up one of the most iconic comedic duos to have ever existed on screen. The long-time friends have been acting together for a long time and have given us some great characters and moments on-screen. Here’s a look back at their decades-long friendship and on-screen partnership over the years.

1986: Steve Martin and Martin Short work together for the first time

While the comedic duo first met briefly in 1984, they didn’t connect until they both starred in the 1986 film, Three Amigos. The duo quickly bonded on the sets of that film and even co-hosted SNL that year to promote their film.

1991: Martin Short and Steve Martin reunite for Father of The Bride

The dynamic duo reunited five years later for the now iconic film, Father of The Bride. In the film, Steve Martin plays the titular character while Martin Short plays a wedding coordinator.

1995: Steve Martin and Martin Short come together again for Father of The Bride Part 2

After the huge success of Father of The Bride, the sequel was quickly greenlit. Both Martin Short and Steve Martin returned in their iconic roles, bringing another joy-filled ride on the screen.

2005: Martin Short supports Steve Martin as he later receives the Mark Twain Prize

The close friends attended the Mark Twain Prize ceremony in 2005. Steve Martin was presented with the prestigious award in that year’s ceremony.

2007: Steve Martin and Martin Short reunite for SNL’s 25th anniversary special

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Chevy Chase came together for a Three Amigos! reunion on the 25th-anniversary special of SNL.

2015: Martin Short and Steve Martin tour together

Martin Short and Steve Martin brought their show A Very Stupid Conversation to the stage. At their shows, the duo can be seen hilariously conversing with each other about their respective careers and lives.

In the same year, Martin Short supported Steve Martin as the latter was honored with AFI Life Achievement Award in 2015.

2018: Steve Martin and Martin Short debut their Netflix special

The two friends took the successful collaboration to another level by releasing a Netflix special, An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life.

2021: Martin Short and Steve Martin tour together with a new show

After the success of their previous tour as well as the Netflix special. The comedic duo cooked up another show to follow them up with. The show titled, The Funniest Show In Town At The Moment was another laugh-out-loud show presented by the two friends. It not only solidified their friendship but also added to their creative partnership.

In the same year, the duo starred together in Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building. The show became a huge hit soon, with Selena Gomez joining the cast as well. The show which was originally co-created by Steve Martin with John Hoffman later starred the comedy legend as well, on his condition that Martin Short join him for the ride.

2022: Steve Martin and Martin Short nominated for Emmys together

After the runaway success of their Hulu show, the comedy legends were nominated for Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series category. Though the two friends were happy to be nominated, they were dismayed at the lack of nomination for their co-star Selena Gomez.

In the same year, the Three Amigos! co-stars hosted Saturday Night Live together.

