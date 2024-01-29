Is Taylor Swift Going To Attend The Super Bowl Despite Her Japan Concert? Here' The Timeline Of Her Upcoming Events

The Kansas City Chiefs, having defeated the Baltimore Ravens, are on their way to the Super Bowl, and it seems Taylor Swift will also be attending. As per reports, Swift reportedly plans to be in Las Vegas for the big game on February 11.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that despite having a concert in Japan the night before Super Bowl LVIII, Swift plans to fly directly to Las Vegas to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs if they are in the game.

ALSO READ: Will Taylor Swift attend the Super Bowl 2024?

Taylor Swift will attend the Super Bowl despite her Japan concert

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Taylor Swift plans to fly to Las Vegas to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs if they are in the game, despite having a concert in Japan the night before.

According to Rapoport, "She does have a concert on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. (local time) in Tokyo. How in the world could she get to the game? Let me introduce you to something called the international date line. Tokyo is 17 hours ahead, that means the (Saturday) concert starts at 1 a.m. Las Vegas time (on Saturday)."

He continues, "Let's say it's a five-hour concert, ends about 11 p.m. local time, which is 6 a.m. (on Saturday) in Las Vegas. Figure (there will be) a 12-hour flight, maybe she leaves about an hour later, Taylor Swift could still get to the Super Bowl in Vegas, about 7 or 8 p.m. on Saturday night, just in time to party."

Advertisement

The Chiefs, who have now made the Super Bowl in four of the last five seasons, are seeking to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots. The Love Story singer watched and cheered on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce at the AFC Championship game, where he scored a touchdown and passed Jerry Rice for the all-time NFL playoff receptions record.

Taylor Swift greets Travis Kelce with a kiss after Chiefs win the AFC title game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce embraced after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the Super Bowl, and later locked lips with a smooch, a gesture seen in the football world. Swift, certainly the biggest star on the planet whose romance with Kelce became one of the prominent stories this NFL season, was front and center throughout the Chiefs’ 17-10 victory in the AFC championship game and their celebration afterward.

Coach Andy Reid, before accepting the Lamar Hunt Trophy for the fourth time in five years, found Swift in the crowd and pointed at her. To which the singer pointed back. The Daylight singer and Kelce walked arm and arm around the field afterward, long after many of his teammates had gone to the locker room. Kelce asked where his brother Jason was, and Swift stepped away for them to have a moment.

Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce's brother, who is also a Super Bowl champion and an All-Pro center with the Philadelphia Eagles and lost to the Chiefs in last year’s Super Bowl, hugged Travis and told him to finish the job again.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's AI-Generated Explicit Images Go Viral; Anti-Hero Singer Reportedly Considering Suing