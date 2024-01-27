Will Taylor Swift attend the Super Bowl 2024?

Curious about Taylor Swift's plans for the 2024 Super Bowl? The big day is set for Sunday, February 11, and fans wonder if she'll attend the prestigious event. Let's dive into the details to uncover the story behind this anticipated event.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl in 2024?

Taylor Swift might attend Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. However, the likelihood of her not being present at the event could be higher due to her tight schedule for The Eras Tour in Japan.

Taylor Swift has consistently supported her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his NFL team, attending 11 games since her first visit to Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri on September 24, 2023. Whether she'll be at Super Bowl 2024 depends on two factors.

Firstly, the Chiefs must win their AFC championship match against the Baltimore Ravens on January 28, 2024, to secure a spot in Super Bowl LVIII against the NFC championship winner. If Kelce's team qualifies, the chances of Taylor Swift attending the Super Bowl would be high.

However, it presents a significant challenge for her because she is scheduled to kick off The Eras Tour concerts in Japan around the same time. Her tour in Tokyo is set from Wednesday, February 7, 2024, to Saturday, February 10, with daily performances.

Making it to Las Vegas on February 11 after four consecutive days of concerts in Tokyo would be demanding. Yet, considering the 17-hour time difference between Japan Standard Time (JST) and Pacific Standard Time (PST), Taylor Swift would have over a day to recover from fatigue. Nevertheless, with scheduled concerts in Melbourne, Australia, starting from February 16, it wouldn't be surprising if she opts not to attend this year's Super Bowl.

Will Taylor Swift sing at the Super Bowl?

Usher is set to take the stage at Super Bowl 2024, which means Taylor Swift won't be performing at the event. Due to Swift's busy schedule with The Eras Tour, it was challenging for her to make it to Super Bowl LVIII. With Usher in the lineup for 2024, we'll have to see if Swift gets a chance to sing at future Super Bowl events.

