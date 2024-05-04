Where To Watch Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Online? Streaming Details Explored As Disney+ Drops Show On Star Wars Day

Today's a special day for all the Star Wars fans in the world—it's May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day! This is the day when fans celebrate everything awesome about the Star Wars universe. And guess what? Disney and Lucasfilm have a brand new Star Wars animated TV series premiering today, on May 4th! So get ready to dive into a new adventure set in that epic galaxy far, far away.

If you've got Disney+, you're in luck! The new animated anthology, Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is available to stream. It's produced by Dave Filoni, the genius behind other awesome shows like Rebels, Tales of the Jedi, Ahsoka, and The Bad Batch. So this is something you really shouldn't miss if you're eager for further adventures in that galaxy!

ALSO READ: What Is Star Wars Day? Here's All We Know About May The 4th

Premiere Date and Streaming Details for Star Wars: Tales of the Empire

Mark your calendar because this new show, Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, is hitting Disney+ on Saturday, May 4th. It's got a total of six episodes, so you'll have plenty of Star Wars goodness to binge-watch. Get set for some awesome adventures from the galaxy right from your couch at home!

To catch all the action in Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, you'll need a Disney+ subscription. It costs $7.99 per month with ads or $13.99 per month without ads. An annual subscription is available for $79.99 with ads and $139.99 without ads. In addition to this thrilling new Star Wars series, Disney+ offers you access to a vast library of additional films and television programs from Disney, Marvel Studios, Pixar Animation, National Geographic, and other studios. It's your one-stop shop for all things Disney and beyond.

Meet the Characters of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire

In this new series, we'll follow two interesting characters: Morgan Elsbeth, voiced by Diana Lee Inosanto, who's on a quest for revenge after losing her family tragically; and Barriss Offee, voiced by Meredith Salenger, a former Jedi trying to stay alive after the Great Jedi Purge following the events of Revenge of the Sith. Get ready for an emotional and action-packed ride as these characters navigate their paths in the Star Wars universe.

Get set for an unforgettable experience with the incredible voice cast of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire! With talents like Rya Kihlstedt, Wing T. Chao, Lars Mikkelsen, Jason Isaacs, Matthew Wood, and many more lending their voices, you can expect nothing short of excellence. Get set for an amazing journey into the Star Wars universe. The amazing cast will make every moiment exciting and character come alive. So get ready for an adventure you won't want to end!

