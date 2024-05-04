The Idea Of You Makers Reveal Process Behind Creating Character Of Hayes Campbell, Played By Nicholas Galitzine

Viewers highly praise Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine's on-screen chemistry in The Idea of You. While Hathaway shines as a 40-year-old falling in love, Galitzine, too, makes his part believable to the audience. The Purple Hearts actor, who plays the lead of a boy band in the film, speaks of his character, while the movie's creators also shared their insights about what went into making August Moon and Galitzine’s part.

The movie is an adaptation of Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name. While the author denied taking inspiration for Hayes Campbell’s character from Harry Styles, the research department on the film shared that they compared different men and their personalities to blend them into one, and the One Direction singer was one of them. The makers claimed they also considered taking a few traits from Prince Harry.

ALSO READ: 'Hayes Is His Own Character': The Idea Of You Star Nicholas Galitzine REACTS To Comparison With Harry Styles

What did Nicholas Galitzine say about his character, Hayes Cambell?

Though the Red, White and Royal Blue actor himself is a great singer, Galitzine had to undergo intense training sessions to get the tone of his character right. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor joked about the other band members, saying, “Some of us have been doing prep for the last 15 years of our lives by being professional dancers.”

The British actor shared that he attended a boy band bootcamp, where he was choreographed by Dani Vitale and bonded with the other members of the August Moon.

Nicholas said, “It was pretty nerve-wracking, but I think we were all quite emotional when it finished because we had put so much effort into it,” about attending the bootcamp.

While the other members of the band were off work after crooning a few lines, Nicholas Galitzine had to go through training sessions with Savan Kotecha, who worked with One Direction for a brief period.

What did Savan Kotecha say about Nicholas Galitzine?

Galitzine flew to Sweden to meet with Savan Kotecha and record the songs for the movie. Kotecha has been a vocal coach for One Direction and has co-written songs like Makes You Beautiful and Kiss You. The vocal coach complimented Galitzine over his dedication to the character. He said, “We did what we would usually do in three weeks in three days. Nick was such a trooper.”

The songwriter added, “He really took it seriously, which was exactly who Hayes Campbell was. That’s what I loved about the character; he had a lot of integrity. He wanted to earn it, and Nick is the same way. He gave everything to this role and to the sessions in Sweden. It wasn’t always easy, but he just made the songs come alive.”

The Idea of You is streaming on Prime Video.

