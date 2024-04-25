Paul Kim announces marriage plans with girlfriend of 9 years in letter to fans; to tie knot privately

Paul Kim announced that he will be tying the know with his long-term girlfriend whom he has been dating for 9 years. The singer shared the news to fans by writing a heartfelt letter to them.

The artist is most well-known for singing OSTs for various hit series like Reborn Rich, Hotel Del Luna, The Glory, and more. He also sang Can't Get Over You for Queen of Tears, which is currently airing.

Paul Kim to marry girlfriend of 9 years in private ceremony

On April 25, singer Paul Kim announced that he would be getting married to his girlfriend, with whom he has been in a relationship for 9 years. With the permission of both their families, it was decided that a wedding reception would not be held in order to simplify the procedures.

In his letter, he describes his future wife as "someone who always tells me that it is okay every time I have a hard time". He also mentioned that nine years have passed since he met someone who understands and supports him; even in the best and the worst.

The singer thanked everyone who showed their support and the fans who have always been there for him. He also apologized to his fans as the media reported his wedding before he himself could release the news to them.

He wrote that he will try to face, learn, feel, and welcome the upcoming moments with joy. He also assured fans that he will never forget their support and will constantly grow.

More about Paul Kim

Paul Kim is a popular South Korean singer. He made his debut in 2014 with the singles Would You Like Some Coffee? and Ex. He is known for singing the soundtracks of popular dramas like Queen of Tears, Reborn Rich, The Glory, Jirisan, The King: Eternal Monarch, Hotel Del Luna, and many more.

