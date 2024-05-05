Boss lady Jyothika's elegant playsuit proves red never goes out of fashion

Actress Jyothika has been at the top of her fashion game and is leaving no stone unturned during the promotions of her upcoming movie Srikanth with Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao. The diva recently made her comeback in Bollywood with the movie Shaitaan, after a break of more than 2 decades.

However, this year isn't just about rejoicing in her comeback but also a celebration of her captivating style choices and stunning fashion sense. On a related note, Jyothika was seen serving a modern and elegant boss-lady look as she stepped out wearing a red playsuit to promote Srikanth.

Jyothika screams boss lady in a red playsuit

The Shaitaan actress looked gorgeous in her red outfit which screamed elegance and grandeur. The outfit featured a full-length blood-red playsuit with a sleek silhouette. The color perfectly complemented Jyothika's radiant personality. Paired with minimalist accessories and subtle makeup, the diva's look was perfectly balanced with sophistication and contemporary flair.

Jyothika’s accessories, makeup look, & more

The diva added minimal dainty gold accessories to complement her look. Jyothika opted for delicate semi-circle gold hoop earrings Further, she chose a gold bracelet and a sleek wristwatch to enhance her overall look, maintaining a balance between glamor and subtlety. Jyothika also went for golden rings, balancing the all-golden accessory theme for the day. The beige color wedges with transparent straps on top enhanced her sophisticated and neat look.

Talking about Jyothika’s makeup look, it was nothing short of flawless. The diva opted for a radiant base and soft glam look that helped her flaunt mature skin.

Her eyes were enhanced with soft, earthy tone eyeshadow, as well as subtle eyeliner and mascara. Jyothika went for a nude or soft pink lipstick that completed the look, allowing her vibrant outfit to take center stage.

Jyothika on the work front

Work-wise, Jyothika was last seen in the movie Shaitaan, a supernatural horror alongside Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. It marked the beginning of her second innings in Hindi Cinema after her debut movie Doli Saja Ke Rakhna in 1998.



Jyothika will be seen in Srikanth next, a biographical film based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired Indian industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film also stars Alaya F and will hit the theatres on May 10, 2024.

