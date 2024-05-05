Jigra: THIS Heeramandi actor to star in Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina’s film; undergoes intense physical transformation

The series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been creating headlines since its release. Starring stunning actresses Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and others, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has opened to positive reviews. Another actor who has caught attention with his performance is Jason Shah.

According to a recent report, Jason is now set to feature in the Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra. The actor reportedly went under intense physical transformation for his role in the film.

Jason Shah from Heeramandi gears up for Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra

In a recent report by IANS, it has been revealed that Jason Shah, who plays the role of Alastair Cartwright in the series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is gearing up for the film Jigra. A source disclosed to the news agency that Jason has already concluded filming for his part in the film and is currently in the dubbing stage.

In the Vasan Bala movie starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles, Jason will reportedly be seen in a distinctive look. The source said, “The role portrayed by Jason is bang opposite from his looks and personality in Heeramandi. He will be seen in a very different look from what audiences are used to seeing him.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The source also reported that for Jigra, Jason has undergone physical transformation which will surprise everyone. “The character he is portraying requires him to transform his physique from a massive, bulky body to that of a lean college-going guy,” the source added.

Advertisement

More about Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s movie Jigra

The film is said to be an prison-break action thriller which will revolve around a sibling relationship. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. Jigra will mark Alia’s first collaboration with The Archies actor Vedang Raina.

The film wrapped earlier this year in Singapore. Jigra is slated to hit the big screens on September 27, 2024.

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The series marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut and is streaming on Netflix. The cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi Celeb Review: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Vijay Varma, and others laud Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series