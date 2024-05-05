In the world of Hollywood, where stars often come and go, one big name that continues to shine brightly is Dwayne Johnson. As he celebrates his 52nd birthday, fans wonder: Can he still keep up with the pace?

Well, a close source has provided insights on Johnson’s commitment which makes him a true inspiration to many. Yes, despite his age, he’s as active as ever, juggling multiple roles as an actor, producer, businessman, and wrestler. Let’s delve into how this iconic man manages to balance his bustling career with his loved ones by his side.

Johnson likes to stay on top of his projects

Despite being 52 years old, Dwayne Johnson isn’t slowing down. According to a source close to Johnson, he is very involved in his projects, keeps himself busy, and enjoys every bit of it. “Dwayne stays on top of his own projects and he likes it that way only,” says a source close to him.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His Mom and Getting Arrested; Says His Mom's Love Was 'Boundless'

Family comes first for Johnson

Eve­n with lots of work, he makes sure his wife­ Lauren and kids Jasmine and Tiana are top priorities. Short bre­aks let him recharge be­fore resuming his hectic sche­dule. Regardless of location, che­rished moments with his daughters rejuvenate Dwayne. However, he prefers to keep his personal life separate from his professional life.

Despite his busy schedule, he still finds time for his family when he is at home. However, from acting to wrestling to working, Dwayne's career remains a priority. Even at home, his mind is always occupied with thoughts and plans of work.

He also values his fans greatly, always eager to meet and interact with them. Dwayne likes to talk to his fans via social media, sharing updates about his work and giving them a peek into his life. This shows how much he values them and their support.

What is Dwayne Johnson's ethnicity? Exploring The Rock's heritage on both his parents' side

Dwayne Johnson's upcoming projects

The Rock has lots of fun movie­s coming out. From Christmas blockbusters to cool sequels, Johnson has an array of projects lined up. Let’s look at what we can see in 2024.

Red One (2024)

Red One promises to be a big Christmas movie, featuring Johnson alongside Chris Evans. It tells the story of Santa Claus in a new way. Re­ports say Red One will come out on Nove­mber 15, 2024.

Moana 2

The sequel to Disney’s beloved animated musical, Moana 2 sees Johnson reprising his role as charismatic Maui. Set to be released on November 27, 2024, fans can expect another hit from Johnson.

Apart from this in 2025, has a slate of exciting projects lined up that are surely going to captivate audiences worldwide. Among the lineup are highly anticipated films such as Moana and The Smashing Machine, starring Johnson in the lead role. Additionally, fans can look forward to other exciting projects like Fast X: Part 2, Jumanji: The Next Level, Ball and Chain, San Andreas, Jungle Cruise 2, John Henry and the Statesman, and the untitled Fast & Furious film.

Top 11 Dwayne Johnson Movies To Watch On Actor's 52nd Birthday