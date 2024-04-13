Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, and others to shoot separately for Queen of Tears’ special episodes; Report

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, Kim Do Hyun, and the other main cast of Queen of Tears will meet the viewers again through the drama’s special episodes. The broadcast for the same is slated in May, following the drama’s original wrap-up.

On April 13, a Korean media outlet reported that the star-studded main cast will reportedly make separate appearances in the special episodes of Queen of Tears.

The report further stated that the reason for these separate appearances is the conflicting schedules of the actors. The main cast, including Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and others, are all busy actors. In addition, as the filming for the drama has already wrapped up, the stars have already ventured into their other activities. Hence, some parts of the special episodes have already been filmed and some will be shot later, according to the cast’s schedule.

This brings disappointment among the fans, as they are eagerly looking forward to a reunion following the drama’s upcoming sad ending.

More details about Queen of Tears' special episodes

Queen of Tears is scheduled to conclude its original run on April 28. The special episodes will be aired in the following week, on May 4 and 5, at 9:10 pm KST (5:40 pm IST) through the drama’s network, tvN.

The special broadcast will have two parts with a total length of 60 minutes. According to the previous reports, these episodes will be released to gift the fans something special, who have showered the drama with much love, making it one of the highest-ranking K-dramas to ever air.

The production team has decided on detailed scene explanations through the special broadcast rather than just highlights. Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, and others will relay their stories and experiences from filming to pre-filming.

Additionally, through a segment, they will also directly respond to comments and questions made by the viewers on April 9 and 10, as per tvN’s Instagram post.

Furthermore, actors Kim Do Hyun and Jang Yoon Ju, who star in the drama, will be in charge of commentary in the special episodes, delivering further insights about the scenes and actors’ synergy.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears revolves around the turbulent married life of chaebol heiress Hong Hae In (Kim Ji Won) and the legal director of her family conglomerate Queens Group, Baek Hyun Woo (Kim Soo Hyun).

The ongoing rom-com drama first premiered on March 9 and the next episode will air on April 13, 9:10 pm KST (5:40 pm IST) through tvN. Global viewers can stream the new episodes on Netflix.

