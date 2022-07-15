7 Best facial moisturizers for men with normal to oily skin

Maintaining supple and soft skin is one of the most important steps in a skincare routine. Washing your face regularly with a face wash might seem to be the most important step but without moisturization, the skin will lose its suppleness and hydration. Moisturizing the skin regularly will ensure that your face looks glowy and flawless. And it prevents the facial skin from getting dry and dull. A good moisturizer combats everything from dryness and flakiness to shine and oil production. If you are planning to include a moisturizer in your skincare routine, here are the best facial moisturizers for men that you can consider.

Here are some of the best facial moisturizers for men.

Scroll on to check out the facial moisturizers for men from Amazon.

1. Brickell Men's Daily Essential Face Moisturizer

Brickell Daily Essential Face Moisturizer is one of the best facial moisturizers for men because it is essentially light, fast-absorbing, and oil-free. It is packed with potent natural ingredients that hydrate, nourish, renew, and protect your face without clogging pores. It is ideal for men with normal, oily, sensitive, dry, or combo types of skin.

Price: $35.00

Buy Now

2. Anthony Day Cream SPF 30 Men’s Face Moisturizer

This is a face moisturizer with broad-spectrum SPF 30 that provides defense against the sun’s wrinkle-causing UVA/UVB rays while antioxidant vitamin E checks free radicals and environmental stressors to keep them out of your face. Squalene and glycerin present in it lock in moisture to firm up skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. It is fast-absorbing and lightweight.

Price: $34.20

Buy Now

3. Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer

Jack Black double-duty face moisturizer comes with a lightweight formula, a daily broad-spectrum sunscreen, and an advanced facial treatment in one. The emollient formula visibly improves the skin's overall appearance and provides lasting hydration without oiliness or heaviness. It is loaded with potent antioxidants and vitamins and offers UVA/UVB protection to help shield from aging caused by the sun.

Price: $28.00

Buy Now

4. Kiehl's Since 1851 Facial Fuel Moisture Treatment for Men

Kiehl's Facial Fuel moisture treatment for men refuels, re-energizes, revitalizes and moisturizes the skin. It is a vitamin-enriched and energizing non-oily moisturizer that wakens and uplifts dull, fatigued skin. This facial recovery accelerator helps the skin resist the effects of environmental stress for a healthy, invigorated appearance.

Price: $44.99

Buy Now

5. WEST 34TH | Anti Aging Facial Moisturizer for Men

West 34th's Anti-Aging Recovery Facial moisturizing cream is a one-stop anti-aging men's face cream treatment that is easy to apply, moisturizes, and nourishes your skin while providing ingredients focused on fighting age and reversing signs of stress on your skin. It is fast absorbing and non-comedogenic and works to address acne, fine lines, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and other effects of stress on your skin.

Price: $31.46

Buy Now

6. Rugged & Dapper Mens Face Moisturizer for Dry Skin

This face lotion for men locks in moisture fights dryness and combats breakouts. The ingredients present in the moisturizer help to prevent fine lines and wrinkles, leaving a shine-free finish, designed for any men's face care routine. The effective ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera, Jojoba Oil, and Shea help hydrate your skin all day and night.

Price: $24.95

Buy Now

7. Wilder’s Men's Face Moisturizer Cream

Wilder's is a perfect face moisturizer that can be used as a daily moisturizer and as an aftershave treatment. It helps soothe rough skin and provides a nice smoothing and lifting effect, reducing signs of aging, and helping you to get a real eye-catching face. The powerful formula with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamins A & E helps to keep your skin hydrated all day long and reduce the depth of wrinkles and fine lines.

Price: $22.40

Buy Now

Our list of the best facial moisturizers for men has been curated only after doing thorough research based on reviews, ratings, and feedback from customers. These products have been proven to be skin-friendly and work effectively with regular use. Always ensure that you pick out a moisturizer based on your skin type and not based on hear-say methods.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Best face creams for men