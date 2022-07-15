7 Best face creams for men for the ultimate skincare

With limited beauty options, men really have a tough time taking care of skin. Skin care for men is critical because all the tough actions like shaving, dealing with sun damage can be really hectic for the skin. In fact, men tend to face skin aging issues in the late 20s. From fine lines to dark spots, skin trouble is something to be taken seriously. Fortunately, there are a few versatile face creams for men available in the market these days. With just mere application in the morning and evening, these face creams can reverse the skin damage and give the skin much-needed care. To save you from the trouble of choosing the best, we have laid here the top face cream options for men. You can check this list and opt for the one you like.

Face cream for men

1. L'Oréal men expert vita lift anti-wrinkle & firming face moisturizer

This face moisturizer is designed by the experts for countering the aging issues faced by men. Infused with pro-retinol and par-elastyl, the moisturizer does an impressive job at making the skin firm and tackling wrinkles and roughness. The formula is non-greasy, light and gets absorbed into the skin quickly. It is made especially for men and so the formula is powerful enough to fight the signs of aging along with taking care of the skin irritations caused by shaving.

2. Pure Research Men's Face Cream

Pure Research offers this multi-action formula, crafted for men’s skin care regime. This cream has ultra-nourishing ingredients like avocado oil, vitamin A and E, hyaluronic acid and peptide complex, that moisturize the skin deeply. With fortified hydration, the cream helps in firming skin and improving skin texture. The age-defying moisturizing cream has an 8-hour moisture lock feature that traps in the moisture and keeps the skin soft and supple. Being lightweight, the formula feels soothing and helps in minimizing the appearance of dark spots, wrinkles and fine lines.

3. Wilder's Prime Men's Face Cream

Wilder's Prime Men’s face cream is for men who treat their skin right and focus on proper daily skincare. The cream is quite versatile and can be used like a daily moisturizer and as an aftershave lotion. Packed with vitamins A, E and hyaluronic acid, the formula is intensely nourishing and keeps the skin well-hydrated. It also targets signs of aging like wrinkles, fine lines, sagging skin and soothes rough skin. Its texture is non-greasy and does not clog pores. It is highly suitable for all skin types.

4. Particle Men's Face Cream

Particle men’s face cream is formulated with cutting-edge technology along with high-grade ingredients, for dealing with the signs of aging and improving the skin complexion. This 6 in 1 men’s moisturizer helps improve the skin texture, reduce wrinkles, lifts under eyes and soothes the skin after shaving. Suitable for all skin tones, this facial moisturizer for men can keep up with a healthy, youthful look for years.

5. MARLOWE. No. 123 Men's Facial Moisturizer

A facial moisturizer that is lightweight, super-hydrating and highly nourishing. It is a great face cream for men that can be used regularly. The cream is suitable for both dry and oily skin. With its balanced formula of aloe, citrus and water-based lotion, the formula smells divine and is perfect for men’s tough skin. With no paraben and phthalate, the formula is perfect for sensitive skin.

6. Neutrogena Triple Protect Men’s Daily Face Lotion

Neutrogena triple protect daily face lotion is made to take care of tough skin of men. It has a lightweight, non-greasy texture that spreads easily and gets absorbed easily. The formula helps relieve skin of roughness, dryness, fine lines and wrinkles. With the application of this face lotion, one can soothe skin and alleviate skin conditions.

7. Lumin Men’s Revitalizing Face Moisturizer

Lumin men’s face moisturizer is like a refreshing balm for the skin. It takes care of skin damage and dryness. The cream also helps in reversing the damage caused by the sun. It serves as a hydrating formula that can combat signs of aging effectively. Made with apple extract, meadow foam seed oil, and ginger, this blend helps in targeting dullness, fine lines and improves complexion.

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, we tend to ignore our health and skin. But with the growing age, the realization doesn’t stand afar that prevention is better than cure. If you are in your 20s, 30s or even in your 40s, try taking skincare seriously. These face creams for men will really help you in opting for a better skin care routine. With regular use of these creams, you can feel the change in your complexion, skin texture and even skin damage. Try these creams and say hello to healthy skin.

