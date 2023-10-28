Yoga for Acid Reflux: 5 Poses to Get Lasting Relief

A soothing sensation and a peaceful mind can often be the key to alleviating some of life's most uncomfortable ailments. Yoga for acid reflux comes under this principle. With the hustle and bustle of modern life, our bodies sometimes rebel in ways that remind us to slow down and seek balance. One such rebellion is acid reflux, an all-too-common occurrence in many.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) happens when stomach contents flow backward into the food pipe (esophagus) ( 1 ). It can either cause damage to the esophagus lining or not. The entryway to your stomach is the lower esophageal sphincter (LES). Its job is simple — let food in and keep stomach acids out. But sometimes, it falters, not closing completely or opening too frequently. When this happens, those caustic stomach acids sneak up into the esophagus. The result? That unmistakable, fiery sensation in the chest that is known as heartburn. It may lead to gastroesophageal reflux disease, a condition in which you experience heartburn at least a couple of times a week.

Apart from medications and diet changes, you may lean into yoga for GERD. GERD affects the automatic functions of our body which limits the continuous movements in our stomach and stops the right flow of digestive fluids, both of which are essential for breaking down food. Specific poses, like Kapalbhati, are believed to be exceptionally beneficial for those with GERD. These techniques are known to strengthen the diaphragm, making it more resilient against the unwanted upward movement of stomach acids. Through yoga, you can find a potential remedy for acid reflux and a holistic approach to well-being.

What Are the Symptoms of Acid Reflux?

Some common and basic symptoms of acid reflux involve sensations or experiences such as the following ( 2 ):

Like your chest is burning, and this feeling can rise up to your neck

Like there's a sour or bad taste coming up to your mouth

Feeling too full

Seeing blood in your stool or when you throw up

Feeling the need to burp a lot

Feeling like food is stuck in your neck

Non-stop hiccups

Feeling sick

Losing weight without trying

Making wheezy sounds, having a lasting cough, a sore voice or throat

Having bad breath or a bad taste in your mouth

Chest hurting

Breathing problems like asthma

How Yoga Helps with Heartburn

Heartburn is a familiar discomfort for many, often manifesting as a burning sensation in the chest due to acid reflux. One of the often-overlooked contributors to acid reflux is stress. While daily life pressures are inevitable, prolonged stress can exacerbate acid reflux symptoms ( 3 ). Here's where yoga comes into play. Yoga, renowned for its stress-relieving properties, can help in creating a calm mental state. By lowering stress levels, yoga indirectly mitigates one of the factors contributing to acid reflux ( 3 ).

Research indicates that specific yoga techniques can offer relief. An enhanced diaphragmatic tone — achieved through specific breathing exercises — can curtail reflux from the stomach to the esophagus.

Moreover, poses that elevate the head above the sternum use gravity to its advantage, keeping acid reflux in check ( 4 ). Additionally, exercises that focus on releasing tension in the neck, chest, and shoulders while also gently engaging the abdominal muscles prove beneficial ( 4 ). Such practices don't merely offer momentary relief but, over time, can be instrumental in managing acidity levels.

Heartburn and acid reflux, though common, needn't disrupt one's quality of life. While medications and dietary changes are traditional solutions, yoga offers a complementary approach ( 4 ). By emphasizing stress reduction and specific poses and breathing techniques, yoga provides the right path to managing and potentially decreasing the symptoms of acid reflux.

5 Effective Yoga Postures for Acid Reflux Relief

Heartburn and acid reflux are conditions that many suffer from, often leading to discomfort and a decline in the quality of life ( 5 ). While medical treatments are available, yoga for reflux helps complement these treatments. These specific postures can reduce stress, stimulate the digestive system, improve blood flow, and reduce stress ( 5 ). Thus, the heartburn symptoms are mitigated.

Let's delve into these five poses and their step-by-step instructions.

1. Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Bound Angle Pose)

This yoga pose for acid reflux lowers the acid out of the esophagus following deep breathing to reduce stress.

Step-by-Step Instructions:

Start by gathering props like a pillow or folded blanket.

From a seated position, exhale and lean back on your forearms, transitioning your upper back to the floor.

Elevate your head using the props, ensuring it's above your chest level.

Form a diamond shape with your legs, placing one hand over your heart and the other on your stomach.

Engage in deep breathing for 5-10 minutes. To exit, gently roll to your left side and prop yourself up using your right hand.

2. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of Fishes Pose)

This yoga for heartburn enhances posture, massages the abdomen, and oxygenates the blood, reducing body acidity.



Step-by-Step Instructions:



Begin seated with legs extended and buttocks supported on a folded blanket.

Bend your knees.

Slide your left foot under your right leg, positioning your left leg outside on the floor.

Position your right foot outside your left hip.

Exhale and twist towards the right thigh.

Use your right hand for support behind you, placing your left arm outside the right thigh.

Ensure your torso and right thigh are snugly pressed together. For the gaze, either follow the direction of your twist or counter it. Practice this pose for thirty seconds, then switch sides.

3. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Cobra pose deeply stretches the upper body and massages digestive organs while maintaining an upright head and neck, thus aiding in reducing acid reflux ( 6 ).

Step-by-Step Instructions:

Lie face-down on the floor.

Place hands beneath your shoulders and draw elbows close.

Press your lower body against the mat, inhale, and lift your chest.

Stay for 30 seconds if you are a beginner and 1 minute if you are an advanced practitioner. Exhale as you release.

4. Utthita Trikonasana (Extended Triangle Pose)

This yoga for indigestion boosts circulation, aids in opening the chest, and offers a gentle stomach twist.

Step-by-Step Instructions:

From a standing position, step your left foot 3.5 to 4 feet back. Raise your arms parallel to the floor.

Tilt from your hip joint over your right leg, maintaining a straight back.

Rest your right hand on a block or your leg, reaching your left hand upward.

Keep the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute, then switch sides.

5. Parsvottanasana (Intense Side Stretch Pose)

As one of the best yoga poses for indigestion, this posture aids in better digestion and lowers symptoms of acid reflux. By enhancing posture and fostering relaxation it assists in preventing the stomach's contents from flowing back into the esophagus.

Step-by-Step Instructions:

Start by standing straight (Mountain Pose).

Put your hands on your hips and ensure they're lined up.

Take a step back with your right foot, keeping it 2 to 4 feet apart from the left. Your back foot should be slightly angled.

Point your hips straight and press down with your right foot. Adjust your left hip for balance.

Breathe in and stretch your arms out. Breathe out, bend your arms, and join your hands behind you. If it is hard, put your hands by your feet or on your leg.

Take a deep breath, straighten your back, and tighten your leg muscles.

As you breathe out, lean forward over your left leg. Keep your chest open and aim your head towards your leg.

Pull your shoulders back a bit while in this position.

To finish, breathe in and stand straight using your leg muscles. Relax your arms and bring your feet together back to the starting position.

These yoga poses for heartburn, when practiced regularly, can effectively reduce the chances of acid reflux. Improved digestion, enhanced circulation, and reduced stress can potentially reduce acid reflux conditions.

Apart from the physical benefits you gain from yoga, it also instills harmony and balance, leading to overall well-being.

When to See Your Doctor for Acid Reflux

Go to the doctor if you feel acid reflux signs like heartburn more than once a week or if pills don't make it better. When changing your habits or taking certain medicines helps, it's likely acid reflux.



In case you still don't feel better or your symptoms are really bad, the doctor might do some tests to make a proper diagnosis and see if there's any underlying ssue.

Conclusion



Yoga for acid reflux helps with gentle movements and focused breathing that go with your body's natural flow. Every yoga pose brings comfort, makes your breathing muscles stronger, and reduces acid reflux pain. Yoga can help with GERD symptoms and improve our overall health. Yoga isn't just a treatment; it shows how your body can get better on its own. Using yoga not only eases the pain but also makes your life better overall.

