Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok is set for first Asia fan meeting tour titled SUMMER LETTER

The beloved Lovely Runner star, Byeon Woo Seok, is gearing up for his first 2024 Byun Woo Seok Asia Fan Meeting Tour SUMMER LETTER, commencing in Taipei, Taiwan in June. Riding high on his soaring popularity, Byeon Woo Seok is eager to express his gratitude to his fans by creating meaningful connections during the fan meeting.

Building on the success of his debut fan meeting in Japan last year, he aims to deliver an even more diverse and captivating stage performance, sharing his distinct charm with his devoted fans.

Byeon Woo Seok to hold first Asia fan-meet

Byeon Woo Seok, the Lovely Runner star, is set to embark on his first Asia fan meeting tour. BH Entertainment, his agency, revealed on May 8, that the actor will launch his first-ever Asia fan meeting tour titled SUMMER LETTER, accompanied by an official poster. The tour is scheduled to commence in Taipei in June, with subsequent stops planned in various cities across Asia, including Bangkok, Seoul, and Hong Kong.

Further details regarding the tour, including additional locations and dates, will be unveiled in the near future. Byeon Woo Seok, acclaimed for his portrayal of Ryu Sun Jae in tvN's Lovely Runner, has captured audiences with his youthful personality and charming physique, breathing life into his character on screen. His dedicated talent and endearing chemistry with Kim Hye Yoon have earned him the moniker of "rom-com genius" and ignited a fervent "Sun Jae craze" among viewers.

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok, a South Korean actor and model, catapulted to fame within the entertainment sphere following his debut as a model in 2014. His acting journey commenced in 2016 with a cameo role as Son Jong Shik in Dear My Friends. Through years of dedication and amazing talent, the actor is finally garnering the recognition he deserves, captivating fans with his impeccable visuals and distinctive fashion sense.

The star is affiliated with Varo Entertainment and gained international acclaim through projects like Strong Girl Nam Soon, 20th Century Girl, and other series. Currently, he shines in the ongoing time-travel and fantasy drama Lovely Runner, which has captured attention for its compelling storyline and the onscreen chemistry between Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon.

The series follows the gripping journey of loyal fangirl Im Sol and her idol, Ryu Sun Jae. However, tragedy strikes with Sun Jae's untimely death, prompting Sol to receive three chances to alter the past and prevent the accident that leaves her paralyzed.

In the series, Woo Seok portrays the character of Ryu Sun Jae, a gentle, warm and compassionate person. Sun Jae initially aspired to pursue a career as a swimmer, but his dreams were derailed by a shoulder injury. Despite this setback, he embarked on a different path and eventually rose to stardom as a beloved idol.

