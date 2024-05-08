Lana Del Rey Set To Go On Her First Ever One-Night Only U.S. Stadium Headline Show

Lana Del Rey needs no introduction. She is one of the pioneering pop stars of today’s generation. With songs like Summertime Sadness, the National Anthem, and Young and Beautiful, she has made herself a part of everyone's lives. The singer has received quite a lot of praise and applause for her sensational tunes. Lana Del Rey has been glittering in her prime, and she has some exciting news for fans. Taking to social media, the singer revealed she is going on her first-ever one-night headline U.S. stadium tour. Take a look!

ALSO READ: Lana Del Rey’s Sudden Weight Gain Explained: The Internet’s Reaction Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Lana Del Rey announces first-ever one-night U.S. stadium tour

If you've seen Lana Del Rey perform at a festival, you know she draws a large crowd. That reality will be told again on June 20, when Lana Del Rey headlines her first stadium event in the United States at Boston's famous Fenway Park.

The one-night-only event announced on Monday morning (May 6) on Instagram, comes after the Summertime Sadness killed it at Coachella this year. She performed in Coachella following her sold-out amphitheater run and a two-night run in Mexico City's Foro Sol last summer, where she played to 65,000 fans each night.

Meanwhile, the artist presale for the Fenway event begins on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 10 a.m. It will be followed by the general sale on Friday (May 10) at 10 a.m. local time.

Advertisement

Lana Del Rey's upcoming album, Lasso

Lana Del Rey is shifting genres. The Summertime Sadness single is going country. The alternative pop diva will take a musical detour with Lasso. A new collection is set to be released in September, Del Rey announced at the Billboard and NMPA Songwriter Awards in Los Angeles on January 31, 2024.

While honoring Jack Antonoff, Del Rey invited visitors to her next project. She announced, "If you can't tell from our award winners and performers, the music industry is going country. We're going to the country. It's happening. That's why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals in Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years."

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey's upcoming tenth studio album is titled Lasso. It is set to be released in September 2024 by Interscope Records and Polydor Records. The album will be the singer's first foray into country music.

ALSO READ: Lana Del Rey’s Makeup Artist Shares How Her Look Will Change at Coachella; Says They Are 'Going to Switch It Up'