Kate Middleton And Prince William Arrived Late At King Charles Coronation, Reports Suggest

Prince William and Kate Middleton are two of the most beloved members of the royal family. The couple shares an exceptional relationship with everyone in their family. The ever-kind and gracious royals are always seen supporting King Charles through thick and thin. Speaking of being there for King Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales were gleaming with pride at his coronation. But right after a year of the historic event, reports surfaced that Prince William and Kate Middleton had arrived late. According to People, royal biographer Robert Hardman revealed in his book The Making of King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy that Prince William and Kate Middleton had arrived late at the event.

ALSO READ: 'It's Really Personal': Kate Middleton And Prince William's Designer Friend Feels Royal Couple Is 'Going Through Hell' Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived late at the King Charles Coronation

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived late for King Charles' coronation. The historic event, which was held last year on May 6, 2023, complicated logistics before history was written. According to People, the royal biographer Robert Hardman's book The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey too early for their coronation.

The royal couple reportedly arrived before attendants, such as Prince George. But there was another snag in the plan. In the book, Hardman wrote, "Unbeknownst to them, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two younger children are a minute and a half late. The Waleses are supposed to arrive eight minutes ahead of the King and Queen. However, they will now follow them."

Advertisement

The royal biographer wrote that the audience inside the abbey was unaware that an unpleasant incident was developing outside while King Charles and the Queen were in their coach. Hardman then recounted a lip reader's translation of what King Charles stated in footage captured by a Sky News camera, writing, "We can never be on time. There is always something. This is boring."

The author notes that different sources reach various opinions on the cause of the incident. Some claimed that Prince William and Princess Kate Middlton's decision to film a coronation video added precious seconds to their timetable. The Prince and Princess of Wales entourage surmised that because the King arrived at the abbey early, the Wales car was detained behind his cavalcade when it should have been ahead.

Prince William gave a health update on Kate Middleton

Prince William discussed Kate Middleton’s development as she continues to get preventative chemotherapy to combat her cancer. While performing engagements in Newcastle on May 2, 2024, the monarch greeted supporters. He greeted them after visiting the suicide prevention charity, James' Place Newcastle. In an Instagram video provided by Wales Videos, Prince William's interaction with one such supporter was recorded.

The woman questioned the prince. "Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?" To which he replied, "We're all doing well, thank you.” She inquired further, "And obviously, Catherine?" The royal confirmed that his wife, Kate Middleton, was also doing well.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton confirmed her cancer diagnosis in a video message. Which she shared on social media on March 22, 2024, after a months-long vacation from the public spotlight due to stomach surgery in mid-January.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton and Prince William Celebrate Daughter Princess Charlotte's Birthday; See Here