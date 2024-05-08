Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears' reward vacation gets cancelled; Na Young Hee reveals why

Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, is a popular romance K-drama that has set several viewership records. The drama has been receiving a lot of attention and love from viewers globally. Actress Na Young Hee, who plays Kim Seon Hwa, the main female character's mother, revealed that the reward vacation of the drama is not in discussion.

Na Young Hee reveals why Queen of Tears' reward vacation with cast and crew has been canceled

In April, reports suggested that tvN would be holding a reward vacation for the cast and crew of Queen of Tears which features Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. In an interview with Baek Ji Yeon, actress Na Young Hee revealed that the reward vacation is not in discussion. She revealed that in the past she has been to reward vacations but this time the situation has changed because of the pre-production of the project.

More about Queen of Tears and Na Young Hee

Queen of Tears is streaming on Netflix. The drama came to an end on April 28. The screenplay of Queen of Tears is written by Park Ji Eun, who is acclaimed for her work on successful dramas like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and My Love From the Star, among others. Directing the series are Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, and Little Women, and Jang Young Woo, known for Bulgasal, Entourage, and more.

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon star in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of Queens Group, while Hong Hae In is the chaebol heiress. Despite challenges, they marry but grow apart over time. A pivotal incident prompts them to rekindle their lost love.

